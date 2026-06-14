Young Woman Complains About Her Father’s Temper to Online Friends, but He Overhears and Accuses Her of Talking Behind His Back

Most people need someone to talk to when they’re dealing with family problems.

This young woman found herself in that position after another argument with her father, who she says has struggled with anger issues for most of her life.

After the disagreement, she vented to a group of online friends about what had happened and shared some of her frustrations.

But the problem is that her father overheard part of the conversation.

Now he’s angry about what she said, and she’s wondering whether she crossed a line.

Read on to see what happened.

AITA for talking about my dad to my online friends? So I(19F) have been staying at my parents’ house over the summer. My dad (50sM) has always had anger issues. My mom does too, to a lesser extent, but my father would often take things too far too often. I have paragraphs worth of stories. Today, I was trimming the bushes in our yard. I knew I would be expected to clean up the droppings, but he said it was okay for me to do that tomorrow.

Apparently, the father changed his mind.

He comes outside having a conniption because apparently it’s meant to rain tomorrow, and I wouldn’t have time to clean up all the branches if I kept going at the bushes instead of cleaning. I mention that he could have just asked me to wrap it up for the day and left it at that. After I come inside, I tell him that I need to set boundaries because he did a similar thing when I was doing yard work last week (apparently the ‘surprise’ set him off). I tell him that the next time he gets verbally aggressive with me, I will walk away. He says that he’s probably still going to get angry with me, and I counter that he’s allowed to be angry, but I won’t tolerate the aggression.

She tried to reason with him, but it was impossible.

He goes on a tirade about how this is HIS house and even though I’m an adult, he’s still my father and I should think about how I speak to him. “I already said that I was sorry,” and I told him that yes, he’s always sorry, and nothing ever changes. And sorry doesn’t always fix everything either. Later on, I’m on a group call with some online friends. I go over everything that happened, and added that, “Being stressed doesn’t mean you can treat people however you want,” and I called him a *******. He gets me off the call and starts throwing a tantrum about me “talking behind his back” like this is a middle school catfight. He slams the door and we haven’t spoken since. AITA?

Yikes! He sounds like a very hard person to please.

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Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about her father.

Here’s some good advice.

Great advice.

According to this comment, she needs to move out.

For this person, it’s all about being careful what you say.

First things first, the father really needs to work on his anger and the way he responds to people.

If these arguments happen as often as his daughter suggests, then a simple apology clearly isn’t solving the problem.

Honestly, therapy might help both of them, whether that’s individually or together, because this relationship sounds exhausting for everyone involved.

As for the daughter, she didn’t do anything wrong by talking to her friends, but she may want to focus on getting her own place and creating some distance from all this drama.

Sometimes a little space is all you need.

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