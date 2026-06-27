Young Woman Loves Her New Short Haircut, but Her Mother Demands She Grow It Back

For most of us, hair grows back.

That’s one reason so many people see a haircut as a low-risk way to try something new and express themselves.

Unfortunately, though, not everyone sees it that way.

This young woman had wanted shorter hair for a long time, and she couldn’t have been happier with the result. But her mother, on the other hand, reacted as though she’d done something terrible.

Sadly, the criticism didn’t stop after the first haircut either. Instead, things escalated when she decided to make another change a few months later.

Read on to see what her mother said.

AITA for cutting my hair short, knowing it would cause distress in my family? A couple of months ago, in April, I (18F) got a haircut without telling my parents. I went from long hair to a mullet-esque style. When I got home and my mom saw, she was immediately very upset. She was yelling and calling a bunch of people in the family to tell them about how I ruined my hair. Telling them that I want to look like a boy now. Then ignoring me for weeks. Flash forward to today. I had told my mom that I want my hair shorter at the sides and front, to which she offered to do it herself. I didn’t want that because I know she wouldn’t cut as much as I’d like or would try to control the style even if I didn’t like it.

Suddenly, her mother barged in her room.

So I went and had it done (still the same length in the back, just slightly shorter bangs, and a piece on both sides of my head is shaved) and came home, to which she stated multiple times that she didn’t like how it looks. I told her that’s fine that she doesn’t like it. I go to my room, and she comes in crying and asking why I can’t just “conduct myself properly for myself, the family, and society.”

She went on to say that the haircut is so ugly and everyone will talk about me behind my back. And then she added that she is okay with me being a ******* (she’s not), but why can’t I just be feminine?

And she didn’t stop there.

She said she hates that I’m doing this to her and to stop immediately or else. What this “else” is has yet to be determined. It’s complicated because, of course, I don’t want to upset my parents, and I do still live with them, but that situation is not changing anytime soon. They’re Indo-Caribbean and carry those values, though I was born and raised in Canada. Honestly, I’ve loved having short hair. I’ve wanted it for so long. I’ve gotten more compliments than I can count on it, and a few from absolute strangers even. It’s easier to manage the heat, maintain, wash, and work out with it. I think it looks great, and I definitely feel more like me with it. I don’t think I’d ever want to go back to having long hair. AITA?

Wow! It sounds like her mother has some issues that need worked out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit suggest she do.

Technically, a down payment could be toward a rental too.

That’s a very valid point.

For this reader, it’s just hair.

It does say a lot.

Her mother needs to take a step back.

We’re talking about hair. It isn’t permanent, and it will grow back if she ever decides she wants a different style.

So, rather than turning it into a debate about family values and what other people might think, her mother needs to accept that she likes the haircut and it’s not going anywhere.

If she loves it, that should be enough.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.