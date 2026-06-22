Her Storage Unit Went Unpaid for Nearly a Year — Her Dad Paid It Off Just in Time to Save Her Belongings From Auction

If you rent something, you have to pay the rent. That’s easy to understand, right?

This story is about a renter who somehow didn’t seem to understand that concept. She rented a unit, a storage unit I’m assuming, and moved in so many things that it’s almost full. She paid for the first month’s rent, but then she never paid rent again. And I mean never.

The owner was going to auction everything off in the unit, but then her dad saved her at the last minute.

The problem still wasn’t over. Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Girl who never pays, Dad does last minute Girl with BF, rents a big unit and just about fills the thing up. Pays for the first month. We did not hear from her again for nearly a year. (We put units into lien status but we’ll hang on to them until we have enough to hire an auctioneer for). We schedule up an auction, and send out all notices required by law.

It’s surprising that she didn’t expect this.

Now, we get a phone call a few days later, asking why her things are going to be auctioned. As if that isn’t obvious, you moved your things in 11 months ago, and haven’t paid since. Our auction is month away, and this girl says that she will be in the next day.

Her dad helped her out.

We don’t see her, and she doesn’t even call. Day of the auction comes around and first thing in the morning her father is in to pay. Cash only at this point and he is short the full amount. He runs off to the bank to get more cash, and he’s back in plenty of time. We cannot share private information with people who aren’t on the contract, but we simply sent him with the “You might remind our tenant, that rent is due each month”.

But she still didn’t pay.

Unit is now paid the month ahead and saved from auction. Next month goes by, all the rent reminders and phone calls have been made, and rent isn’t paid. Unit goes back into lien status. 3 months later, girl calls up. “Hey, didn’t my dad come down and pay the unit?”

What is this girl’s deal?

Us – yes he did, on such and such a date, which was paid through to such and such time period. Rent was due again, and has not been paid. “Well, why hasn’t it been paid?” Us – Well, you would have to tell me, because its your unit and you are the one responsible for paying the unit. “Oh, ok, thanks then” click (she hangs up)

She’s still not paying.

6 months later, still no contact. This girl has what appeared to be, her most worldly possessions in this unit, but doesn’t seem to care. It baffles me why people do crap like that.

I’m confused. Who did she think would pay for the unit if she’s not paying for it?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person has a theory.

Another person thinks the dad is the problem.

This person explains what some storage places do when renters don’t pay.

She’s definitely wrong if this is what she thinks.

Either she doesn’t understand that she has to keep paying every month, or she expects her dad to pay for her.

One of these days, everything in that unit will go to auction.

She’d better start paying her rent!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.