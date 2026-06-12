Young Woman Has Creepy Upstairs Neighbor Barge Into Her Apartment at 2 AM, Then He Returns Days Later Demanding She Move Out

Neighbors who stare out the window every time you pull in is unsettling, but neighbors who knock on your door at 2 AM and barge inside looking for imaginary basement doors take the creep factor to a new level.

The young woman in this story had been living in her first-floor apartment for nearly five years had always sensed her upstairs neighbors were a bit much.

But nothing had escalated until a late night knock turned into an uninvited walk-through of her apartment.

So when the same man came back a week later to ask questions about her lease, he ended the conversation by calling her names for occupying a unit he felt his older family deserved.

She told her landlord everything and learned this creepy family would be out the door soon enough.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Creepy neighbors I’m a 24-year-old female who lives alone in a first-floor one-bedroom apartment. I’ve lived here for almost five years and have never had any problems besides my weird neighbors upstairs.

She describes her neighbors.

There are three people — a father, mother, and son — who all live in a one-bedroom right above mine. The husband and wife have to be in their 60s or 70s because their son looks about 40.

So late at night, she notices the neighbors being a little weird.

One night I pulled into the parking lot around 2 AM with my cousin, coming back from a friend’s house. Of course, every time I pull in they stare out their window at me. Knowing I was home, the guy came and knocked on my door at 2 AM.

Things only got stranger from there.

I thought he was just coming to tell me to turn the TV down, but he let himself into my apartment insisting they had lived in the same unit years ago and that there was a way to the basement from my bedroom. He said he needed to flip a breaker for his oven because he was trying to make coffee. I told him there was no way down to the basement from my apartment and he went back upstairs. That was that.

But the creepiness continued.

Then about a week later he comes knocking on my door again, asking if my landlord ever asked me before I moved in whether I wanted their apartment instead. I said no, and he said the landlord lied.

Then he started getting openly hostile towards her.

He then proceeded to say that if I was asked and declined, I was a little ***** because they’re old and the first floor is more convenient for them. I told him forget that and goodbye. I told my landlord about all of this and he said to start calling the cops if it happens again.

Apparently this neighbor is a big headache for the landlord too.

This guy is also trying to sue my landlord because he allegedly “fell” outside. It’s all pretty crazy, but they’re getting evicted in June.

This neighbor is 100% up to no good.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s time to cut off all interaction with this man.

This commenter gets some serious bad vibes from this neighbor.

It’s time to start taking some protective measures.

Sometimes the best security cameras are the hidden kind.

This family clearly watched her from the window for years and apparently decided that surveillance entitled them to her apartment.

If this creepy neighbor seriously thought his petty intimidation tactics would get her to bend to his whims, then he was clearly mistaken. Luckily the landlord was already on the same page with this tenant, so he didn’t even take that much convincing.

Their eviction couldn’t come soon enough.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT worker who logged on early to fix something simple, and discovered a system-wide cyber attack instead.