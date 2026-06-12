Woman Specifically Warned Her Nanny About the Car Door — Then Got Blamed When the Nanny Damaged It

Taking responsibility is important, especially when things go wrong.

In this story, a young woman was getting ready to go to school.

She warned the nanny that their cars were parked too close together, so she needed to be mindful about opening and closing the doors.

Despite her warning, the nanny ended up damaging the car. But her dad blamed her instead of calling out the nanny.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

AITA for “snitching” on my dad and the nanny after they chipped the paint on my mom’s car? I (18F) was sitting in my car back from university for a week. I was on the phone with my boyfriend. The nanny (50sF) was loading my little brother (4M) into the car. I explicitly warned her and my dad that the cars were parked too close together.

This young woman saw how the nanny carelessly handled the car door.

I went inside. Then, I went back outside to get my bags. When I stepped out, the car doors were touching. The paint was already chipped. I told the nanny I had warned her. She is constantly careless, and has broken my mom’s dishes in the past. She did that without taking responsibility.

Her dad immediately blamed her, as if it were her fault.

Then, my dad came out. He realized the nanny had not even buckled my brother in. He managed to hit my mom’s car door again. That made the damage worse. Instead of taking ownership, he immediately turned to me. He asked, “Why didn’t you stop it?” He said it as if it were my fault.

She went straight to her mom and told her what happened.

Knowing that I always somehow end up being the scapegoat, I reacted quickly. I also usually end up taking the punishment for things I did not do. I went straight to my mom as soon as I got home from school. I had to pick my brother up. I told her the truth before they could shift the blame onto me.

Now, her dad thinks she was a snitch.

Now, my dad is calling me a snitch. The nanny is acting like she is not failing at the job she is being paid for. I feel like I was just defending myself from being unfairly blamed again. AITA?

Whoa! What a huge family drama right there in the morning.

I think it was really unfair for her to get blamed, considering she did warn the nanny about the cars parked close to each other.

It sounds like her dad didn’t want to call out the nanny, and so he decided to blame it on someone else.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Do you think it was fair? Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

If you didn’t hit the car, you shouldn’t be the one taking the blame for the dent.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.