“You’ve Crossed the Line”: Tyrannical Traveler Faces Immediate Exile After Treating a Luxury Hotel Staff Like Literal Servants

The way some customers make your life miserable needs to be studied!

This front desk employee shares how a horrible customer always complained about one thing or the other.

Check out the full story.

NEVER Give a DNR Guest a Second Chance So, this situation originally occurred over a year at least, maybe more. But then came up again a month ago. (and today) This is gonna be a long one! It’s a doozy!

She shares how it all went down!

I was kind of new to working the front desk at my current hotel. I’ve been here for a little over 2 years and I don’t exactly remember when it happened but I remember being new and confused. This lady I hadn’t seen before came storming in from the front entrance, flipping out at me about how she had to leave her room and go somewhere else to stay. I was immediately confused and stunned because she’s immediately flipping out and blurting out all this information. And she came from the front entrance instead of somewhere in the hotel. She said that we have mold in our rooms and that her son is highly allergic and sensitive so she also had to go to the hospital??

UH OH…

Well, I made a huge mistake and said “We don’t have mold in our rooms??” because I was genuinely so shocked and confused. (We really don’t have mold in our rooms, we are genuinely a very clean hotel). That comment completely set her off and I’m shutting down. Thankfully, I wasn’t alone because my coworker SC (Sales Coordinator) came out from her office and took over. The lady directed her attention to her and I’m just standing there, heart racing and about to have an anxiety attack. SC is talking with her calmly and trying to get to understand what’s going on while she periodically keeps pointing at me accusingly where I assume she’s making comments about my “attitude” and “behavior” but I don’t remember 100%.

That’s so confusing!

SC takes over and the lady brings her down the hall to the room she’s staying at. I step in the back to calm down while SC agrees to cancel the reservation and release the hold on her card. The lady leaves and SC tells me she’s absolutely crazy. She pointed out an off-white color in the bathroom tile as mold. They had used the shower and that was it. SC had called my GM about what happened and he agreed to put her on the DNR list. The other issue was we were sold out so SC had to go in and wipe down the shower, etc. And we eventually sold the room not long after. Apparently my coworkers remembered a similar situation in the past and feel like it was the same woman.

That’s INSANE!

Fast forward to a few months later and she tried doing a walk-in reservation. My coworker recognized the name and had denied her a room due to ongoing issues. The lady flipped out again and then went ahead to do a complaint with the brand. Which, we explained and we were found to not have any issues in denying her. Now, about a month ago she came back. At the time of her original DNR, we had a very old system called Opera which didn’t actually have a DNR system. We moved to HotelKey in June which completely erased all guests past stays and profile notes. But, it actually has a DNR system. Unfortunately, there must be a past reservation already in the system so whoever we had DNR’d is no longer on that list and we all kind of forget about who’s on it since we don’t DNR guests very often.

They did not want her to stay with them!

Anyways! She checked in SUPER late at night on a weekend with the Night Audit shift. My coworker admitted he recognized the name but it didn’t click with him. So, he let her in. I come in for my shift the next day and my coworker tells me that she’s back and I’m immediately reminded of the past issue. Now I’m mad. Shockingly when I interacted with her, she wasn’t acting like a complete psychopath. And somehow she achieved Diamond Elite status??? We had her on the ground floor too so her and her two kids came to the desk easily. I should’ve noticed the signs because she came up two different times for new sheets.

She knew something was up…

First was her kids spilled a drink and then her daughter puked. But then she argued with me about a comforter we apparently have?? That she wanted replaced but I had to admit I had no idea what she was talking about. But we exchanged some decent words and she mentioned about them just getting out of the hospital from being at home with a mold infestation. Then they decided to stay here after going to an Air B&B with the same issue. Which I had told SC about this and she’s like “That’s verbatim exactly what she had said last time” OVER A YEAR AGO!! The next day, a guest that was in the room next to her, wanted to ask when they check out. She told me that they are EXTREMELY loud. With tv volume, her talking, etc. and I was like….of course she is.

They knew she would cause trouble!

The guest that told me this has been staying with us for quite a while due to house renovations and she’s SUPER nice and chill, never complains but just brings things to our attention. She didn’t want me to say anything to them but I did end up telling the nice guest that she is psycho and I am terrified to even tell her to quiet down. Anyways…psycho lady continues to extend her stay even more with point reservations. She wanted to extend on a day we were sold out and she had to leave. Apparently when housekeeping went into that room….it was absolutely trashed and disgusting.

They finally banned her from their hotel!

I was asked if I saw the pictures and I didn’t, but no one showed me. But, I can only imagine. As of now, she is once again on our DNR list and won’t be able to make any future reservations lol. Lesson learned folks.

OUCH! That sounds horrible!

Some people never learn anything!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s find out how the Reddit community reacted to this one.

This user thinks the woman’s status got up after all the complaining.

This user knows what happens in six months.

This user knows these lists aren’t the best but they’re something.

This user knows the banning systems needs to be stronger.

Exactly! This user knows you can’t even be rude to these guys.

Somebody needs a break after dealing with that guest!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.