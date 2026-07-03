A Car-Obsessed Neighbor Is Terrorizing a Suburban Street—And Everyone Is Too Intimidated to Stop Him.

Revving a modded car in the driveway and then lapping the block isn’t some innocent hobby, it’s a statement — and that statement is, “I own this neighborhood and I don’t care what anyone else thinks.”

A homeowner who works nights has been on the receiving end of this neighbor’s excessive noise, woken out of daytime sleep by a neighbor whose car is loud enough to track by sound as it circles the block.

He can hear it pulling away. He can hear it coming back. He can watch it pass the house. And he can’t do anything about it because the city’s noise laws don’t kick in until dark.

So as he noticed this neighbor’s heavily tatted aesthetic and tough guy persona, he started to lose hope the conflict would ever be solved.

Keep reading for the full story.

My neighbor keeps revving his super loud car and doing circles around the neighborhood. My neighbor who lives across the street from me has a lot of modded vehicles in their driveway. Recently, they’ve been revving one of their cars in their driveway. It’s extremely loud, so loud that it wakes my wife up.

This neighbor doesn’t seem to care how disruptive this is for other residents.

Then, after revving it for a while, he takes it around the neighborhood and does a couple laps around the block with his car, revving it the whole time. I can literally hear his car the entire time because it’s so loud. I can hear the noise getting further away and then closer again, and I see him pass the house multiple times so I know he’s circling. They do this pretty often and I don’t understand why. Are they just trying to show off their loud, obnoxious car to the entire neighborhood?

So when the neighbor continued, this resident’s mental health (and sleep quality) continued to decline.

The other day I was off of work and they kept going out every hour or two to get in their car and do a couple laps around the neighborhood. I work nights so I sleep in a lot throughout the day, and it’s so annoying not being able to sleep in because the guy across the street wants to show off how loud his car is when no one gives a care except for him.

He’s considered just talking to him, but this neighbor isn’t the most approachable guy.

I can’t really do anything about it because my city’s noise ordinance doesn’t go into effect until dark. I want to try talking to him but he’s a super muscular, tatted dude with face tats who looks scary as heck and he open carries a firearm, so I’m afraid to say anything to him.

Sounds like this neighbor is pretty much acting under the assumption that he’s untouchable.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

What did Reddit have to say?

Sometimes you just have to be persistent with matters like these.

Why not just go directly to the police?

Having an unconventional car doesn’t mean you automatically have to be inconsiderate about it.

Psychology has an interesting thing to say about this.

The noise ordinance gap is real, the neighbor is visually intimidating, and the car isn’t going to get quieter on its own.

This tenant’s best realistic options are documenting the pattern in case any city process applies outside the ordinance window, sending an anonymous or unsigned note, or simply accepting that the laps are going to keep happening and investing in some serious blackout curtains and a white noise machine for the bedroom.

None of that is deeply satisfying, but confronting a guy like this in the middle of the afternoon is a risk that probably isn’t worth taking over car laps.

Some situations just don’t have a satisfying resolution, and this might be one of them.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was so fed up with the parking issues in his neighborhood that he reported missionaries for stealing spots. Read The Drama →