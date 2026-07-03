A Customer Left a Generous $50 Graduation Tip. Then the Server Found What He Hid in the Men’s Restroom.

Every once in a while, someone does something that just doesn’t make any sense.

This restaurant server recently found herself in that situation after waiting on a family who couldn’t have been nicer throughout the entire meal.

The evening seemed to end on a high note when the family left a generous $50 tip before heading home.

But then one member of the group ducked into the restroom just before everyone walked out the door.

A few minutes later, the server found the toilet stuffed with half an industrial-sized roll of toilet paper, and nothing about it looked accidental.

Ever since, she hasn’t been able to shake the feeling that one harmless joke about cleaning the restaurant may have inspired someone to leave her with one final surprise.

Read on to see what happened.

Customer tipped me $50… then apparently clogged the toilet on purpose because he thought I’d have to clean it? I work part time at a local restaurant while studying veterinary medicine. I’ve been there almost two years and rely on the job to pay rent and survive through uni. I live in a pretty small town in New Zealand with only a couple of universities, and this week is graduation week, so the restaurant has been packed with families celebrating. Well, a family of five came in. Three older adults, one recent grad, and who I assumed was the grad’s boyfriend. I greeted them, took their order, etc.

Everything started off pretty good.

The mum commented that the restaurant, including the toilets, was really clean and nice. I jokingly replied, “Thank you, I cleaned it.” Everyone laughed, and it seemed completely normal. They ended up being our last table of the night. While we were closing, I went to chat with my best friend/coworker near the bathrooms. The boyfriend walked toward the men’s toilet, so we moved out of the way and let him in.

Then, they found out the toilet was clogged.

The family paid, left, and tipped me $50, which honestly was super generous considering the tipping culture in NZ. Then, a few minutes later, my coworker told us the men’s toilet was clogged. I went to check, and someone had apparently pulled half an industrial-sized roll of toilet paper into the toilet and flushed it. It looked very intentional, not like someone accidentally used too much paper. The timing also makes me think it was the boyfriend specifically because he was the only one who went in there right before they left.

Now, she’s unsure if it was done on purpose.

The weird part is… it almost feels like he did it because of my joke about cleaning. Like some bizarre “Oh yeah? Then clean this,” type thing. What confuses me is that everyone laughed at the joke, the family was kind the entire time, and they tipped well… but then THIS happens. I know exactly who this guy is because the town and uni community are small, but I’m not planning on publicly naming him or anything. I’m mostly just sitting here wondering why someone would go out of their way to do something so petty to a service worker. Has anyone else experienced customers doing weird passive-aggressive stuff like this for absolutely no reason?

Yikes! There may be more to this than she’s thinking.

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Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think happened.

Here’s an excellent point.

That’s a funny way of saying it’s a small world.

This is just crazy.

Now, that’s gross.

Unfortunately, some people are just like that.

Then again, maybe the whole thing really was an accident. That generous tip could have been their way of making up for it, and the timing may have been nothing more than a coincidence.

Hopefully the server doesn’t spend too much time trying to figure it out because some questions simply never get answered.

Sometimes you do everything right and still walk away wondering what really happened.

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