A Customer Violently Pulled a Waitress’s Long Hair. Their Casual Excuse Afterward Sent the Server Right Over the Edge.

Here’s a piece of advice that every person should follow, in my humble opinion…

Keep your hands to yourself!

It seems like common sense, right?

But, then again, common sense isn’t that common.

In today’s story, an aggravated waitress talked about an interaction with a customer that really shocked her.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Some guy from another table grabbed my hair while I was talking to my table, claimed he was “just playing.” “This just happened and thought you all would like to hear this disappointing story. Other than the occasional old man grabbing my arm at tables, I’ve never had someone do something so carelessly and rude like this. I have been working as a server for almost 2 years and the place I work at is a nice, consistent, small-chain steakhouse. I was the second server to come in and I got sat a two-top next to the openers table (four older people). I greet my table and end up standing between the two tables so I can see both of my guests who are sitting across from each other. My table was friendly and we were chatting a bit about wine and seasonal menu items.

Here it comes…

While I’m talking, I feel my braid bang against my back. Now, I have very long hair down to my butt, and I braid it for work. I get a lot of compliments from guests, but no one has ever touched my hair. I thought maybe my hair caught onto something and fell into place, so as I look back to see if I caught it on something, I see this old man sitting behind me laughing and saying “oh I was just playing” while the rest of his table is chuckling.

Dude…not cool…

I said “oh” and slid out of where I was standing to continue talking to my table. The lady at my table played it off saying something like “oh yeah, if I could I would be playing with it too!” I got my tables orders and then told some coworkers who agreed it was creepy as hell and the opener said they were being annoying (throwing napkin balls at another table, etc). I stayed away from that table the rest of the time, stood awkwardly behind my table just to avoid being near him again. I didn’t want to cause a disturbance, so quietly avoiding was enough to state I wasn’t a fan of what he did. The guy kept looking at me anytime I came around to check on my table, and even tried to say something later once I was closing out my guests. I didn’t hear what he said, but it was something along the lines of “you won’t let me play with your hair again?” and the ladies who were sitting with him shushed him. I ignored him and got out of that area to deal with the rest of my guests at my other section.

Who does this kind of thing?

It sucks we have to put up with verbal abuse here and there, but when it gets physical, I feel like you should get kicked out or at least given a warning. NEVER touch staff members unless you’re offering to shake their hand and they accept it. I don’t know why (especially old men) feel like they can touch people without their permission, especially while they’re working and have to stay professional. I probably could have shown concern to my managers and they would have said something, but I just didn’t want to make a scene.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose colleague expected them to help pay for 11 elaborate birthday cakes they never agreed to buy.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person offered some advice.

What was this guy thinking?!?!

What a jerk!

Nobody should have to deal with this.

This was straight-up RUDE.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.