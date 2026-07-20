A Difficult Customer Wouldn’t Stop Pushing Boundaries, Then the Employee Pulled Out “Grandma’s Rules”

Every business should have a set of rules, but sometimes it can be easier to have a general set of rules instead of making them super specific.

For example, in the story you’re about to read, the local pub follows rules they like to call Grandma’s rules. Instead of having a detailed list of rules for employees and customers, they follow one simple rule. If it would offend your grandma or their grandma, you broke the rules.

In this story, a customer who fits the description of an obese Karen claims Grandma’s rules. In retaliation, one of the employees claims Grandma’s rules right back and wins.

It’s pretty funny and has a twist I didn’t see coming! Let’s read all about it.

Grandma’s rules? Okay, you can leave then. This happened about 6 years ago when I worked at my local pub. Now for context the landlord operated on a “Grandma’s Rules” in the pub. Meaning anything you said or done that would offend my Grandma or yours then you’re out. You don’t offend Grandma. Simple.

Overall, it sounds like a great place to work.

I used to supervise the bar while my landlord dealt with the office stuff to help balance the workload. It was a great job overall – decent wage, was right on my doorstep and the regulars were class. Except one. We shall call her Karen.

Let’s get to know Karen.

Karen was getting married to one of the regulars and was a complete witch. She was this horrible morbidly obese woman who would complain about the size of the stools and how it doesn’t fit her. What’s worse is she doesn’t acknowledge you. She would just huff and puff until she gets a new drink – I HATED that and so did every member of staff. One day I got fed up and ignored her because she snapped at me for saying hello.

Karen claimed “Grandma’s rules.”

The situation went as follows: Karen: “well aren’t you going to serve me?!” Me: “Why?” K: “Err, Grandma’s rules?! My grandma would be offended if I sat here with an empty glass for too long!”

She had an idea.

I immediately had a lightbulb moment and waited my moment to strike. I served her as normal and spoke to my landlord about her in the office. I explained what I wanted to do and he gave me the go ahead. I went back to the bar where she was spitting fire at the new bar girl I was training. I just calmly told the bar girl to ignore her, serve the customers. I then took her drinks, poured them down the sink and asked her to leave.

This is funny!

Karen: “WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!” Me: “Sorry, Grandma’s Rules. She thinks you’re a witch and wants you to leave.” Spoiler: the landlord is actually a landlady and my Grandma.

I love that the landlord is the grandma! That’s hilarious! It’s literally Grandma’s rules! Well played!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Is it really a spoiler if it’s at the end though?

I like Grandma’s rules too.

This sounds like a good idea!

Here’s an alternate set of rules.

I hadn’t heard of Grandma’s rules before this story, but it’s good idea. Everyone would pretty much know what it means, but the use would also vary depending somewhat on your Grandma.

It’s crazy how the annoying Karen tried to claim Grandma’s rules just to get her drink filled.

My favorite part was the twist at the ending!