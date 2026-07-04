A Fast Food Worker Has Never Forgotten Two Customers — One Waited Five Hours for Chicken Nuggets, One Threw a Milkshake at a 16-Year-Old Cashier

Working in fast food gives employees plenty of stories they never forget.

This former fast food worker still remembers two customers who took bad behavior to a whole new level.

The first customer refused to accept that the restaurant had run out of chicken nuggets, then parked at the drive-thru and waited for hours while the staff searched other locations for more.

The second incident started after police arrested the pastor of a church group that regularly visited the restaurant. Before long, one member of the group took out that frustration on a 16-year-old cashier by throwing a milkshake at her.

Needless to say, she uses these stories to remind her how never to treat service workers.

Let’s check out both stories below.

Five hour chicken nugget fight and a thrown milkshake. Back in the early 2000s, I worked at a fast food restaurant. I have a few stories from when I worked there. I’ll put out the low-hanging fruit first: customers who would eat their entire meal, then ask for a refund. People coming up with their mouths stuffed full of fries, claiming their fry container was not full when I handed it to them. And then those demanding I call corporate because the price of an item went up. I was a cook and cashier, depending on what we needed. Here are the two big stories that stuck with me.

In the first one, a lady caused problems over chicken nuggets.

A lady came through the drive-thru for chicken nuggets. We were out of nuggets. I informed her we were out of nuggets. She screamed at the intercom box and pulled away. “Okay, guess that’s over with.” NOPE. She was at the drive-thru window screaming at me for nuggets. This was a grown woman, mind you. I explained again, and she was red with rage about it. The manager came up and explained that we were out of nuggets.

Eventually, she listened to the cops.

What did she do? She threw her car in park at the drive-thru window and refused to leave until we materialized nuggets for her. This went on for about two hours, which created an entire cluster for the drive-thru and operations overall. The manager called other stores in the area to get some nuggets. Of course, all the local stores were out of nuggets too. The cops finally showed up and asked her to move, but that took an hour as well. They finally convinced her to move to a parking spot.

And she managed to get her way.

My manager eventually found a store with nuggets to spare. I was then tasked with driving an hour away to another store to pick up nuggets. So this lady waited a total of FIVE HOURS for nuggets. She got them delivered to her parked car by the manager. She was screaming at him, and he just took it. Idk why he put up with that. Luckily for me, I got paid for gas and the hours it took to drive. So I was happy chilling in my car, not dealing with Mega Nugget Karen.

The second story was even more outrageous.

And then, the second story goes like this. A church group would come by every Tuesday night after they were done. It was like **** on Earth when they came in. They threw fits, called us wastes of life, used slurs, etc. One day, the pastor showed up with six cop cars surrounding him in the parking lot. Turns out they had tried to pull him over near the church, but he refused to stop until he got to the fast food place. Why? To this day, I do not know.

After the pastor was arrested, the group started causing problems inside.

He got arrested, his wife was crying, and the congregation was outside yelling at the cops and whatnot. The pastor went off to jail, and the congregation came back inside ranting and raving about how “he’s a good man and those cops should lose their jobs.” Then they directed that vitriol right at us. We had just hired a summer student. She was 16 years old and working the cash register that night. She was polite and professional the entire time she worked there.

For some reason, one guy even threw his milkshake.

She handed a strawberry milkshake to one of the churchgoers. He took a sip, started screaming, and then hurled it at her head. She ducked in time, and it splattered all over the wall behind her. She instantly started crying, and the shift lead moved her to the back room. The two grill workers that night were chill ex-cons who smoked **** behind the store and grilled burgers. Super chill dudes. I still wonder about them. Anyway, they leapt over the counter and pinned the guy to the wall. Of course, the guy threatened to call the cops, but everyone on shift saw what happened and told him, “Go ahead. We got you on camera assaulting a minor.”

She’ll never forget the craziness of these people.

The dude eventually calmed down and left. I got to go on break after cleaning up the milkshake. I was eating quietly by myself when one of the churchgoers had the audacity to ask me if I knew Jesus and whether I’d like to know more about Him. I flat out told them, “I do not want to talk about Jesus with you. Jesus never threw milkshakes at teenage girls.” They sat in awkward silence and eventually left, saying they would pray for me. So yeah, I am forever nice to any service worker because I never want to put them through what I went through.

Eek! Customers like that are enough to ruin even the best shift.

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Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This reader liked the comeback.

Here’s someone happy to know about the mega Karen.

It seems like most drive-thru restaurants would do this.

Yes, but some people are picky with food.

You really have to wonder what goes through some people’s minds.

The chicken nugget story almost doesn’t seem real. It’s hard to believe a restaurant would go through that much trouble for one customer, but obviously the manager thought that was the easiest way to end the situation.

The second story, unfortunately, feels a lot more believable. Some people just don’t know how to act, especially when they don’t get their way.

If you work in the service industry long enough, you’ll collect enough stories like these to write a book.

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