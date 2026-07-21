A Fight With the Neighbor Brought Back an Old Feud—Then He Learned What the Whole Block Had Been Saying

Ten years of living next door to someone is a long time to still be walking on eggshells around their unpredictable temper.

One 19-year-old has spent that entire decade dealing with a neighbor whose daughter falsely accused him of something he never did at age 12, followed by years of ongoing harassment that seemed to finally end when she showed up unannounced, hugged him, and apologized.

That peace lasted about a year before it fell apart entirely, starting when his mother had a panic attack from a snake phobia and called out for help, only for the neighbor to start screaming insults about her instead.

When she approached him directly the following night, still yelling, he was left wondering how to set a boundary without risking his own safety.

Keep reading for the full story.

My neighbor approached me at 10 pm. My neighbor Candy (51F) and I (19FTM) have lived next to each other for 10 years. Her daughter lied to a lawyer and claimed I did something I did not do at 12.

But Candy never treated him the same after that.

Candy has been randomly harassing me for years, and one day last year she came over, hugged me, and apologized for what she had done and said in the past, and nothing happened since. Fast forward to 2 days ago, my mother had a panic attack from her phobia of snakes and yelled for another neighbor to help.

Candy wasn’t sympathetic at all towards his mother’s situation.

Candy decided to start yelling, “The crazy b**** is yelling for you again!” which obviously upset my mother, causing a screaming match between Candy and my mother, not involving me.

Finally, he was starting to reach his limit with Candy’s nonsense.

Tonight she approached me while yelling, and I, obviously tired, was in no mood, and I would like to ask her to stop, but to be fair I am terrified to go to her door and she is not on social media such as Facebook.

He feels like the rest of the neighbors are out to get him and his mother too.

My plan was to ask the neighbor to give her my contact information, but we overheard him quite literally calling us crazy too without having a conversation with us in the last 7 years, so I feel that’s a waste of time. What can I do to ask her to stop without risk of injury or a pure panic attack?

Sounds like they don’t have much of a support system to speak of.

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What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe it’s naïve to believe Candy would ever change.

It’s tempting to want to make nice, but this user warns it could be the wrong decision.

Document, document, document.

The neighbor calling both of them crazy behind their backs for seven years without ever having a real conversation removes any illusion that this neighbor is fair or trustworthy.

A false accusation at twelve isn’t the kind of thing most people just move past quietly, and the fact that the screaming resumed the second real stress showed up says everything about how thin that peace actually was.

Some feuds don’t end with an apology. They just go dormant until the next excuse to resurface.

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