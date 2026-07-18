A Lost Passport Shattered Their Visa Sponsorship And Left a Couple Staring Down a Sudden, Forced Separation

Trusting somebody these days feels like a huge effort.

This story proves why you should always run a background check before spending time with someone.

Check out the full story.

AITA For losing my passport? I am sorry if this is a bit unstructured, I am currently in a huge fight with my “girlfriend” and I’m not in a clear headspace. To keep the information short – my “girlfriend” is Chinese, 30 years old. I am German and 28 years old. She wants to come to Germany under an opportunity card visa to find a job here and wants to list me as a reference person with an invitational letter by me.

Things seemed fine at first…

So far, no problem. This plan was made years ago. Yesterday we learned that in order to list me as a reference person, we needed my passport. We are both new to this and didn’t know about it. I couldn’t find my passport however, I thought I knew where it was, but I cannot find it for the life of me. Maybe I lost it during my last move 2 years ago, idk.

UH OH…

I told her that I couldn’t find it and needed to get a new one and that it would take roughly about 2-3 weeks before I can get it and since then she has been constantly saying that I don’t want to help her, I don’t care about her and that she told her family that I wouldn’t do a single small thing to help her. I know that she has quite a temper and usually I can manage with it, since she calms down quite quickly again as well. I tried to tell her that I will get a new passport and as soon as I have it, we can proceed, but she says that she cannot wait that long and is in a hurry to find a job here.

That’s INSANE!

For reference, I don’t know where her sudden rush comes from, as this plan was made years ago and since then she has been to Australia, working there on a working-holiday visa for 2 years and she returned from a month long Japan trip last week. I have found an apartment for us to live in, talked to some of my contacts about finding her work and already went out to get my new passport. She wouldn’t have to pay rent here, doesn’t have to worry about finding a job here and just needs to wait for my new passport. So AITA? Am I missing something I am/was doing wrong?

GEEZ! That sounds shady!

Why would his girlfriend act so weirdly?

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Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user has an analogy of the situation…

This user knows this guy shouldn’t be spending his life with this person.

This user thinks this whole situation sounds like a scam…

This user has a better outlook on the whole thing…

This user has a lot of questions for this guy…

Somebody needs to run a background check here!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program. Read The Drama →