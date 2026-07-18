July 17, 2026 at 11:35 pm

A Lost Passport Shattered Their Visa Sponsorship And Left a Couple Staring Down a Sudden, Forced Separation

by Sarrah Murtaza

Sad man lying on a table

Pexels/Reddit

Trusting somebody these days feels like a huge effort.

This story proves why you should always run a background check before spending time with someone.

Check out the full story.

AITA For losing my passport?

I am sorry if this is a bit unstructured, I am currently in a huge fight with my “girlfriend” and I’m not in a clear headspace.

To keep the information short – my “girlfriend” is Chinese, 30 years old. I am German and 28 years old.

She wants to come to Germany under an opportunity card visa to find a job here and wants to list me as a reference person with an invitational letter by me.

Things seemed fine at first…

So far, no problem. This plan was made years ago. Yesterday we learned that in order to list me as a reference person, we needed my passport. We are both new to this and didn’t know about it.

I couldn’t find my passport however, I thought I knew where it was, but I cannot find it for the life of me. Maybe I lost it during my last move 2 years ago, idk.

UH OH…

I told her that I couldn’t find it and needed to get a new one and that it would take roughly about 2-3 weeks before I can get it and since then she has been constantly saying that I don’t want to help her, I don’t care about her and that she told her family that I wouldn’t do a single small thing to help her.

I know that she has quite a temper and usually I can manage with it, since she calms down quite quickly again as well.

I tried to tell her that I will get a new passport and as soon as I have it, we can proceed, but she says that she cannot wait that long and is in a hurry to find a job here.

That’s INSANE!

For reference, I don’t know where her sudden rush comes from, as this plan was made years ago and since then she has been to Australia, working there on a working-holiday visa for 2 years and she returned from a month long Japan trip last week.

I have found an apartment for us to live in, talked to some of my contacts about finding her work and already went out to get my new passport.

She wouldn’t have to pay rent here, doesn’t have to worry about finding a job here and just needs to wait for my new passport.

So AITA? Am I missing something I am/was doing wrong?

GEEZ! That sounds shady!

Why would his girlfriend act so weirdly?

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Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user has an analogy of the situation…

Screenshot 2026 07 15 120057 A Lost Passport Shattered Their Visa Sponsorship And Left a Couple Staring Down a Sudden, Forced Separation

This user knows this guy shouldn’t be spending his life with this person.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 120108 A Lost Passport Shattered Their Visa Sponsorship And Left a Couple Staring Down a Sudden, Forced Separation

This user thinks this whole situation sounds like a scam…

Screenshot 2026 07 15 120121 A Lost Passport Shattered Their Visa Sponsorship And Left a Couple Staring Down a Sudden, Forced Separation

This user has a better outlook on the whole thing…

Screenshot 2026 07 15 120137 A Lost Passport Shattered Their Visa Sponsorship And Left a Couple Staring Down a Sudden, Forced Separation

This user has a lot of questions for this guy…

Screenshot 2026 07 15 120152 A Lost Passport Shattered Their Visa Sponsorship And Left a Couple Staring Down a Sudden, Forced Separation

Somebody needs to run a background check here!

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Author

Sarrah Murtaza

Sarrah Murtaza | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Sarrah Murtaza is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and interpersonal drama. With nearly six years of experience in digital publishing, she excels at identifying compelling, community-driven conversations and elevating them into highly engaging narratives.

Sarrah brings a unique, narrative-focused approach to her journalism. Drawing on her professional background as a screenwriter and director, she has a sharp editorial eye for human conflict and motivation. This allows her to transform everyday online dilemmas and relationship dynamics into well-structured, empathetic stories that resonate deeply with readers.

As a dedicated remote professional, Sarrah uses her location independence to travel the world, bringing a diverse and exploratory perspective to her writing. When she isn't crafting stories, she can usually be found exploring a new city or working on her latest creative project.

Connect with Sarrah on Instagram and read her extended essays on Medium.

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