A Man Called Her Hotel Asking for Help Finding One He’d Stayed at Years Ago, But He Could Barely Remember Any Details

If you want a clear answer, you should be able to ask the right questions.

This front desk officer received a confusing phone call. A man wanted to know if it was the same hotel he had stayed 7 years ago. He couldn’t remember the name, address, or any clear details, but she still tried to get more information from him. The conversation quickly became frustrating when they couldn’t figure out what the right answer was.

This story is kind of funny and frustrating. It is one of those customer service moments where employees are somehow expected to solve a mystery with almost no information given. Read the full story below.

Is this the same hotel I stayed at? I’m at the front desk during my 7 am-3 pm shift, and it’s around 1 pm when I receive a phone call. “Thanks for calling (hotel name)…” Before I can even finish saying the name of the hotel, a man immediately interrupts me. He cuts me off during my required phone answering phrase and asks me if this is the same hotel he stayed at 7 or 8 years ago. I hesitate and say, “I’m not sure. This is the (hotel name at hotel address in city). Does that sound correct?”

This front desk employee continued talking to the caller.

Him: “I don’t know! That’s why I’m calling you! It was near a tire shop down the road and it was on a hill.” Me: “Well, this is the mountains, so we have lots of hills. Our hotel is down a hill, and there are 2 tire shops nearby. But it is a large city metro so it’s hard to say.” Him: “Is it near the bike path?” (Our city is known for nature and biking).

The caller got frustrated and eventually hung up.

Me: “Which bike path? We have several. Do you know the name?” Him: “No! Why do you think I called??” Ugh! I don’t know! Why did you call? Anyways, the call ended because he got frustrated and hung up on me. I hope he figured it out!

That’s quite unbelievable! The caller expected OP to guess what’s in his mind, yet she remained patient and asked reasonable questions in an attempt to help. Unfortunately, there’s only so much anyone can do when the clues are not enough. Don’t you think so, too?

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Let’s read the comments of other online users.

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s a different version of the problem.

Here’s a funny comment.

Another one chimes in.

And lastly, here’s a simple answer.

You can’t solve a puzzle when half the pieces are missing.