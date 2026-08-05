Man Berates Receptionist Over the Phone, but His Attitude Changes When He Shows Up in Person

It’s easy being tough when you’re hiding behind a phone.

In this case, a woman working as a receptionist at a law firm in a town she had just moved to shares that she was still getting familiar with the area when one day, a man called the office asking for directions from a nearby town.

She didn’t know the route off the top of her head, so she politely offered to look it up for him.

But he was bothered that she didn’t know something. For some reason (misogyny), he took it personally.

Instead of waiting a moment, the man decided to insult the receptionist and hung up.

Well, guess who showed up in person twenty minutes later and had to face the receptionist in person.

Read the full story below.

Sorry, I’m just a typical woman A long time ago, I worked as a receptionist at a law firm, where I took and transferred calls, greeted guests, and led them to the correct briefing rooms. I had just moved to that town, so I didn’t know the area well. One day, this man with a distinct voice called, already sounding irritated before I asked how I could help him, and he wanted me to tell him directions from a town over that I had never been to, to our office.

It’s normal not to know things sometimes, but alas…

I politely told him that I wasn’t familiar with that area offhand, but if he could hold a minute, I would look up directions on my computer for him. He literally screamed into my ear, “Typical stupid woman, can’t even tell directions!” and hung up on me. Oh well, I thought, that was rude, and then forgot about it.

But sometimes tables turn.

About 20 minutes later, a guy came blustering through the door and, in the same distinct voice, demanded that I tell him the way to the interview room, as he was already late for an interview. I knew it was the same guy I had talked to before, he had the exact same voice. I calmly said, “I’m sorry sir, but I’m just a typical woman, and can’t tell directions.” He turned beet red, and just stood there a minute. I could see he knew exactly what had happened, and that he was talking to the same person he yelled at earlier. He stomped off down one of the hallways, and obviously didn’t get the job because I never saw him again.

Even if it were a real pattern, being rude about it wouldn’t help anyone, including himself.

What did Reddit think?

Yup.

I agree.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Wow.

I love this quote.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who ends up quitting over a dispute over bereavement leave.

Someone shares their experience.

She handled his insanity with class. She didn’t need to yell or prove anything. He embarrassed himself.

Imagine treating anyone like this. Even if he were having a bad day, it’s unacceptable and not an excuse.

Nobody suddenly turns into a misogynist just because they’re stressed out.

Sometimes the best comebacks are handed to you.

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