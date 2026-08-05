“Should I Tell Him?”: Man Tormented After Refusing to Reveal the Truth About His Ex-Girlfriend

Getting pulled into someone else’s relationship problems rarely ends well.

One man is dealing with that after a woman he briefly dated got back together with her ex.

Now, her boyfriend has started messaging him because he wants to compare their stories.

Although the man suspects she hasn’t told him everything, he doesn’t want to get dragged into their trust issues.

In fact, his friends and therapist have both told him to stay out of it.

Read on to see what you think he should do.

AITAH for not wanting to disclose the details of my relationship with my ex to her current partner/previous ex? I dated this girl for two months. It was more of a situationship, but for simplicity, I’m just calling her my ex. We’re both 28. She ended things with me and took her ex back a couple of weeks later. Anyways, the guy is now messaging me asking what we got up to. He claims he doesn’t care what we did, but more so wants to know if my version of events lines up with what he’s been told by her.

Now, people are telling him to just stay out of it.

I basically told him that I wasn’t looking to get involved or get in the middle and that it’s between him and her, and that any questions he has should go to her. He replied saying that he just wants to know if he’s wasting his time and whether she’s lying to him, and that he would appreciate me telling him, man to man, what we got up to or the extent of our relationship. I have no doubt she is lying and is downplaying what we got up to, as she has done this to mutual friends. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be reaching out to me. My friends and my therapist are telling me not to get involved and to let them figure it out. But a part of me wonders if there’s a bro code thing to let the guy know. AITA?

Yikes! It could probably go both ways, depending who you ask.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think.

Here’s a good point.

Harsh words, but it is kinda true.

There’s one reason this reader would tell.

Here’s someone who’s not on the ex-boyfriend’s side.

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Great advice.

He should listen to his friends and therapist and stay out of it.

The other man clearly doesn’t trust his girlfriend, but that’s something they need to work through together.

The second he starts answering questions, he’s pulling himself back into a relationship he already left behind.

She was single when they dated, so he doesn’t owe either of them an explanation.

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