A Man Ended A One-Month Relationship Because Of His Girlfriend’s Behavior, But Now He Can’t Stop Feeling Guilty

Some people just shouldn’t be involved with each other…

We all know it can be difficult to break up with someone you’re dating, but sometimes, the best option is to get it over with, make a clean break, and move on.

And wait until you hear about the relationship that this fella was just involved in…

It sounds like a complete disaster!

But, for some reason, he feels guilty about breaking up with this gal…

Let’s take a look at what happened!

AITA for having broken up without proof? “A few months ago, I broke up with my girlfriend. We had been together for slightly less than a month. We got together very quickly and i focused more on the “what should I do in a relationship?” rather than “how do i feel about this person?”

Well, there you go…

Turns out, I did not feel any sorts of love or attraction to her. She was cute, but I did not feel any harmony being with her, only insane amounts of anxiety that led me to start taking anti-depressants (when prescribed, of course). One day, I asked her to meet my friends, she said “alright, let’s go”. But when we were hanging out with them, she hardly talked and couldn’t even introduce herself properly.

She sounds like a train wreck, honestly.

One night, she said she was going out with a guy friend. Wouldn’t have been a big deal, but then she comes home absolutely wasted and when she woke up, she didn’t even know she was in my house, neither was able to know it was me besides her in bed. On another night, when we were talking, I mentioned I had started the meds and I asked her for some patience since I didn’t know how it would make me feel in the beginning. She just said “Well, I’ll miss the person I fell in love with”, which made me DEEPLY uncomfortable.

Dude, get out of there!

When we broke up, I told her that I could not trust her anymore because of everything that happened. Obviously, she cried and all, but I felt really guilty. It did feel like she was trying to make me guilty because of all of that, saying that “You’re losing your love because you’re anxious” and all of that. She did also wait for me to leave my workplace several times, to which I was able to lose her by going into the backstreets or taking another path. What do you guys think?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user had a different take.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person made an interesting point.

Wow…

These two had been together for less than a month and there was already this much drama?

Run, dude!

Run for the hills!

It sounds like this guy DEFINITELY made the right decision by breaking up with her!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.