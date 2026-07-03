A Man Is Fed Up With Favoritism And Constant Criticism At Work, So He Starts Looking For A New Job

A difficult workplace becomes even harder when your boss chooses to play favorites.

This man simply wanted to get through another workday. But things took a frustrating turn when his boss repeatedly criticized his work. At the same time, he noticed other employees were being treated more leniently. So now, he’s questioning whether it’s time to move on from the job.

Workplace frustration is something many employees can relate to, especially when favoritism and micromanagement come into play. Read the full story below and see if OP’s decision was justified.

Just one of those days Have you ever had one of those days at work you wished you called out sick? I had one the other day. I showed up to work and just wanted to work my 8-hour shift and go home. I am really good at my job, and the hardest part is getting there in the early morning.

This employee was approached by his boss and kept micromanaging him.

I got a new boss recently, and I’m not sure what the reason is, but she is on FMLA. I have nothing against the people on FMLA, but she uses it to call off work 2-3 days a week. Personally, I feel if you’re in a leadership position, you need to be at work consistently. Anyways, I went about my day doing my job, working my area. My boss showed up. It was about every 10 to 20 minutes, and she would let me know every little thing I did wrong. It felt like I was under a microscope. It really frustrated me, and I don’t like to be micromanaged.

His boss gave him a verbal warning.

She mentioned that she’s thinking of adding my coworkers assistant onto my work. My coworker is her buddy, and she’s on FMLA, too. She’s late by 30 minutes to an hour everyday. I said no, I won’t be doing extra work without compensation. She completely ignores what I said. And gives me verbal warning about something I didn’t do. She said, “I told you three times. Today, Yesterday and Thursday.”

He questioned her argument and started looking for another job.

It was Friday, and I pointed that out, “How is that three, when yesterday and Thursday are the same day?” And she wasn’t even here Thursday. She got all mad and walked off. The last couple days, I’ve been applying to other jobs. I’m tired of the favoritism of absent leadership. It’s all BS the times they protect my FMLA coworker and my other coworker we nicknamed the iPad kid. He literally sits in the break room on his iPad all day. I’ve reported it several times, and they don’t do anything about it.

Workplace politics is very common, and I think it’s one of the reasons why many employees leave their jobs. It’s understandable why OP started looking for another job. Micromanaging and unequal treatment can really be frustrating when you’re only trying to do your work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s see the comments of other people.

Here’s a quick suggestion.

Oops! Seriously?

This person shares an honest take.

And lastly, here’s a different perspective.

A good manager leads by example, not by playing favorites.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.