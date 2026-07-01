A Man Parks In A Disabled Spot While His Disabled Mother Shops, And Two Strangers Confront Him In The Parking Lot

Folks, let me fill you in on a little secret in case you don’t know…

If you have a handicapped sign on your license plate or you have a placard in your car, you’re allowed to park in those spots if you’re transporting a handicapped person around.

Did we all learn a lesson today?

Good!

Now, on to the story…

A man talked about what happened when some folks got all up in his business when he was helping his mother out with her shopping.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for parking in a handicap spot while taking my mom shopping? “My (43m) mom (75f) is handicapped – knees, back, heart issues – uses a mobility scooter. She can walk very short distances but it causes her pain. I took my mom to run errands driving her car which has basically placards and license plates. I pull into loading area, use hazard blinkers, unload her scooter, help her out of the car, pull out, and then park in a handicap spot about 30 feet away from the entrance. This is the closest handicap spot and has extra space next to it. Also it’s in the shade. I backed into the space because there’s a side walk/walkway that I can load her scooter and this way she doesn’t need to scooter thru the parking lot and just use the cross walk area. My mom can shop while in her scooter and wanted to peruse. We both didn’t want her to feel like I’m breathing down her neck (I shop like I’m on a mission, not exploratory in style) so I waited in the car. (This follows the parking rules where I am.) I’m just in the car on my phone with the windows down listening to music (not loud). The other handicap spots (5 others) are taken and up comes another car.

Uh oh, here we go…

The elderly man (70+?) is looking at me and waving his hand to get out/move. I point to the handicap placard hanging from the rear view mirror and look back down at my phone. He honks and is shouting. I stick my head out the window. He’s yelling for me to move. I ask why. He says he’s handicapped. I say sorry (as in, sorry you’re handicapped). Pause. I resume reading my phone. He honks again for a long time. I roll up my windows. He continues to honk. I look up and wave him, gesturing to drive on. He honks for 10+ seconds. I give him the finger and turn up the music (windows closed).

I guess these folks didn’t like to take no for an answer!

A lady now walks over, knocks on my windows, I crack it, she tells me I should move, I said no and close the window. The car has handicap license plates and a placard. I don’t feel obligated to explain the situation. The lady stands there and gets on her phone, the old man drives off. A couple minutes later he’s in walking with a cane down the aisle side walk behinds the car. He talks with that lady. He knocks on the back windshield glass of my car with his cane hard. No damage. I’m mad. I get out and tell him to get the hell back and not hit the car. He begins to yell and tell me the spot is for “real ”handicaps, calls me stupid. I say it is and call him a jerk. He starts swearing, I reply in kind, he tells me to go back to my own country.

This was getting interesting!

I tell him he’s a jerk and he should go back to his own country (he’s white). The lady is yelling at me to leave him alone. I yell at her to shut up and he shouldn’t hit my car and he’s the one who engaged me. Shopping center security walk over. They’re neutral and professionally polite. I immediately calm/level tone and explain politely to them while cursing at the old man and lady. She jumps in and says I never explained any of this to her. I told her I’m not obligated to, call her a moron, then politely address the security guards again and ask them escort the old man away or I will call the cops. She begins to walk away and called me a jerk. I call her a name back. Security goes and talks to the old man. I get back in the car and resume reading my phone. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person said he’s NTA.

And this reader weighed in.

Some people just like to cause trouble, don’t they?

I get it, there are folks out there who do take advantage of these kinds of things, but this guy didn’t do anything wrong.

Good grief!

Well, this escalated quickly!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.