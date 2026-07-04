A Parent Tried to Check Her Minor Daughter Into a Hotel Over the Phone — When Policy Stopped Her, She Threatened to Post About It on Facebook

Every hotel has a policy when it comes to things like how old you have to be to stay and how they are able to take payment.

What would you do if you were working the front desk and a parent called in to say that her minor child would be arriving and she wanted to pay for her to stay that night?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, and when she told the parents that she can’t take payment over the phone and you have to be 21 to check in, the parent got irate and said she would be posting this to Facebook.

“I’m going to blast you all over Facebook!” A tale of terrible parenting. So, Front Desk Manager here covering another week of Audit while our new help is being trained. It was around 1:30am when I shared a nice, long phone call with a pretty terrible parent (let’s call her TP for short).

This should be interesting.

It goes a little something like this… C: “Hello! Thank you for calling , This is Copelandish.”

Wait. What?

TP: “Hey, I need you to help me. I’m going to reserve and pay for a room for my 16 year old daughter and her 18 year old boyfriend tonight. They just left a concert and I promise they’re real good kids. They won’t be any trouble.” Where to even start……. C: “Oh, I’m very sorry Ma’am….but we can’t accept CC payments over the phone.”

It’s not possible, and even if it was, I’m not sure they would want to do it.

TP: “No, you don’t understand. I live 3 hours away and I don’t them driving this late and getting into a car accident. I’ve called and and . Every one of them told me to call you guys because they said you would help me.” C: “I really wish I could help you Ma’am, but like many other hotels we have the same policy. Unfortunately I wouldn’t be able to take a room payment over the phone either.”

Really, making demands because she’s a cop?

TP: -getting frustrated at this point- “Listen, I get it. But I’m a Police Officer and I know how many accidents happen this late at night. We live at the Lake (because I obviously know where that is) and it’s too far for them to drive. When I called, the person at the desk was drunk and said they would come pick them up himself. They aren’t safe, and since I work for law enforcement you’re going to make an exception and let me pay for this room.” C: -dumbfounded and questioning her credibility at this point- “Ma’am, while I appreciate the civic service you provide, there is no real way I would be able to confirm that you are a police officer without seeing any credentials. Even then, our policy would still stand. I’m so sorry.”

This is getting ridiculous.

TP: -getting more frustrated- “Well them I’m going to give you the telephone number to my local dispatch and they’ll confirm that I’m an officer there.” C: “I’m afraid I won’t be able to do that ma’am” TP: “But we live at the Lake! (again, no idea where that is) Are you’re willing to put my daughter’s life in danger to uphold your stupid policy!?”

Why didn’t she plan a ride for her daughter before the concert.

Yes, because I’m the one who decided to let this underage girl drive 3+ hours this late at night for a concert that would let out at 1:30 in the morning. C: “Unfortunately, most hotels in the area will not accept payments over the phone. And just like our property, most area hotels have an age restriction to check in as well. Here, you have to be 21.”

Give it up, lady.

TP: ” UGH You’ve got to be kidding me. Her boyfriend is 18. You need to make an exception” C: “I really do wish I could help you Ma’am…but I simply can’t break policy here…have you tried calling this other hotel? They might be able to help you there.” (Their check in age is 18, so they may actually be able to help)

This cop is used to getting her way.

TP: “No. You’re going to stay on the line and you’re going to call the other hotels and find me one where they can stay.” C: “I sorry, but I need to complete my close out tasks for the evening. I won’t be able to assist you, but I’d be happy to give you some numbers of other properties nearby.”

Is that a threat?

TP: “Are you kidding me?! I’m going to go on Facebook and blast you guys.” C: “Well, I hope you also blast the other three properties that weren’t able to assist you. Try calling this hotel…” -I give her the number, which is followed by about 4 seconds of silence-

She really did more for her than she needed to.

C: “Is there anything else I might be able to help you wi-” -dial tone- I told my night security about the call later and turns out a similar situation happened a few months earlier, but the auditor at the time completed the reservation.

I’d think they could get into some legal trouble for this.

18 year old guy and an underage girl. Apparently things between them went south real quick. Police were called and her parents drove nearly an hour from their home to pick her up. It infuriates me that a parent would be so careless to let their underage child travel so far so late at night without any real worry, but then have the audacity to blame the front desk for their own negligence and lack of planning.

Some parents just can’t be bothered to do even the minimum for their children, and then get mad with other people won’t pick up the slack for them.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This commenter wishes they would write those reviews.

This commenter has a good idea.

But this would require parents to actually parent.

This commenter has a way around the rules.

Yeah, who thinks that they are entitled to this?

The level of entitlement these parents have is unbelievable.