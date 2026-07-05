A Passenger Was Hogging Multiple Seats on a Packed Train — So He Walked Over and Acted Like They Were Friends

When riding on a busy train, the nice thing to do is to make sure that you only take up one seat, so that there are enough places to sit down for as many people as possible.

What would you do if you noticed someone who always sat in one seat and put his stuff on the other seats so nobody else could have them each morning?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he decided to act like his friend and sit in the seats next to him so he couldn’t keep them from other passengers.

Try to take up and entire train seat? Guess I’m gonna be your new best friend. I take the train in to work every morning.

This would be a relaxing way to get to work.

Its nice to sit and have a coffee and get ready for the day on the way in. In the trains, most seats will fit two people, except for the end car seats, which can fit up to four.

Trains can be very busy in some places.

And the trains fill up on the way in and usually people end up having to stand in the aisles if they have the misfortune of getting on at the later stops. Luckily, I have an early enough stop that there’s always seats available.

This is just rude.

I noticed that there was one guy who was getting on and then taking one of the end car seats and then spreading his bag and computer and everything else out across the seat so no one else could sit in the end car seat. So, I’ve made it my goal every morning to find him on the train and before he’s able to pull all his crap out and spread it all over the seat to seat down right across from him.

I bet it is driving him crazy.

So far I’m up to 8 days in a row. Hah.

It is one thing to spread things onto empty seats if they are going to be unused, but when you know the train will fill up, that is just rude.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Nothing wrong with this.

Most people want to avoid conflict.

Bags don’t need to be on the seat.

This person makes offenders uncomfortable.

Now this is too funny.

Your bag doesn’t need its own seat, sir.