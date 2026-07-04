A Pregnant Woman Found a Chilling Social Media Post From the Tenant Above Her. The Content of the Lawyer’s Letter Has the Whole Building Talking.

Imagine living in an apartment where the ceilings are really thin, and you can hear everything your upstairs or downstairs neighbors say. Would you find this annoying, or would you get used to it?

In this story, one woman is used to this situation, but her upstairs neighbor is not. When she found out her upstairs neighbor threatened her on social media, she found a way to make the neighbor understand that there are serious consequences for her actions.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbor threatens to destroy my property. My lawyer is now serving a notice. About a month ago, one of my friends came over to hang out. We were having a good time, but he looked nervous to the point that it was killing me. I had to ask what was bothering him, and that was where my life got turned around. He showed me a Facebook post from my upstairs neighbor (we live in an apartment) that stated that she was going to break into my apartment and break all our electronics because we’re “too loud”.

OP is used to this kind of living situation.

One of the major complaints I have about this apartment complex is that the walls between apartments on the same level are like steel. My neighbors can be throwing a party and I would have no idea. However, the ceiling is paper thin and you can hear conversations verbatim. I’ve lived in dorm rooms that have the same type of material surrounding the room: ceiling, floor, and walls. I’m used to it. However, my neighbors have way too high of expectations living in an apartment complex.

The neighbors are really being unreasonable.

When we first moved in, they constantly commented on hearing our conversations and how they know what TV shows we watched. At first, it was kind of laughable, but the comments turned into complaints. My husband told the male neighbor (his friend) that there’s nothing he can do about it at all, except move out. This is out of the equation since we are waiting for our house to be build (new construction) and we refuse to break a lease to move to another apartment for a few months only to move into our house.

The Facebook post was crossing the line.

Up until last month, we haven’t heard too much. The Facebook post was absolutely shocking and I was mad. I f this woman publicly threatened my property, what else would she be capable of doing? I confronted the situation and told her to take down the post. She said some nasty things to me, and I told her that my request was simple: you should not go to social media to deal with your issues and you need to direct your concern to the person directly involved.

It’s always helpful to have a lawyer in the family.

Anyway, my husband’s aunt is a lawyer. She provides us help with legal situations if necessary, and has been a big help for some of our other relatives. Over Christmas break, I was talking to her about the situation and explained how I didn’t feel safe. This woman has a history of drug abuse and violence that I don’t trust. In addition, I’m currently 7 weeks pregnant and want to protect myself and the baby. My lawyer then pointed out that because of my profession as a public official, this threat and any future aggression toward me is a class 3 felony in my state that would result in 2-5 years in prison if convicted. I was absolutely shocked that I would qualify under that law’s specific protection.

The neighbor got the message.

And my lawyer suggested that she would write a letter detailing possible legal action if this woman decides to do anything against me. The letter was delivered today. I heard a lot of “holy heck” from upstairs, and I’m guessing that she called her husband to complain about me. I’m sitting downstairs dealing with my life. After all, I’m battling morning sickness 4-5 times a day and will be responsible for a life soon.

At least the neighbor now knows that there are serious consequences for her actions if she actually follows through with anything.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Exactly!

This person was in a similar situation.

Another person complains that it’s not fair.

It seems like the lawyer succeed in scaring the neighbor!

I assume the neighbor was just venting.

Be careful what your post on social media.

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