A Regular Customer Asked Him to Help Find Her Groceries — He Did — She Didn’t Find Out He Was a Fellow Shopper Until They Reached the Cashier

It’s usually nice to run into someone you know when you’re out shopping.

That’s exactly what this video store employee thought after one of his regular customers recognized him at the grocery store across the street and asked where to find the milk.

Since he knew the store well, he pointed her in the right direction and figured that would be the end of it.

Instead, the customer stayed with him as he finished his shopping and continued asking where to find different items along the way. The employee still assumed she simply recognized him from the video store and wanted a little help.

Then, just as they reached the checkout, she suddenly realized that he was in the wrong store.

Read on to see how it all unfolded.

Right person, wrong store. I worked for a chain video store in the early ’00s. It was a small town with a lot of regulars. One woman came in often. She had some of the weirdest stories, would hang around for an hour just to chat, and then rent something on her boyfriend’s account. There were only a few of us she liked to talk to, so I got used to seeing her twice a week during my shifts. I had just gotten off work one evening, and I headed to the grocery store across the street to pick up a few things before going home.

The woman approached him and asked for directions.

She spotted me right away, walking in with my cart, and came over. I was sure she just recognized me from work, as I was still wearing my work clothes. I greeted her by name, and she said, “Where’s the milk?” I knew, so I showed her, figuring she asked me because she knew me. Then she started asking where other things were, following me around and launching into one of her usual stories. I still thought nothing of it. This was how she behaved at my store too. I had things to get in the same parts of the store she needed anyway.

Then, the lady remembered.

We walked up to the front together at the end, and I got in line. The cashier was a friend of mine, and just as I started to say hello to him, I heard a scream behind me. It was a scream of surprise… I think? I turned, and she was standing there, wide-eyed, staring at me. She yelled, “Wait! You don’t work here!” It took me a second to respond with, “No.” “But you helped me. You don’t work here, but you helped me.”

And then she asked the strangest question.

I nodded, saying that it had been my grocery store since I was a kid, so I knew it well. She then asked a question that really surprised me, “CAN you work here?” I didn’t understand at first, but after a bit of back and forth, I realized she wanted me to help her do her grocery shopping every week from then on because she liked me from the video store.

I tried to be polite as I told her I was too busy—with work and college classes. Thankfully, she took it well. I let her go ahead of me, mostly so I could explain everything to my friend after she checked out and left.

The woman still couldn’t believe it.

She stopped at the door she’d seen me come in through and shook her head, “I watched you walk in.” It was like she was still processing the fact that I really didn’t work there. I didn’t actually see much more of her after that. Her (then ex-) boyfriend came in raging and demanding she be removed from his account, and I never saw either of them again.

Too funny! He seriously confused her.

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Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

Yes! We all are!

That’s interesting.

It really is.

Here’s what this reader would’ve said.

You have to admit, the whole situation was pretty funny.

The woman clearly got confused somewhere along the way, and she seemed genuinely shocked when she realized he didn’t work there.

It’s hard to imagine what she was thinking considering she watched him walk in the front door and all.

But, at least she stayed polite about the whole thing. Hopefully everything worked out for her in the long run.

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