A Stranger’s Dog Ran Up and Started Sniffing Him While He Pulled Weeds — He Confronted the Owner and It Didn’t Go the Way He Expected

Not everyone is comfortable around dogs.

The following story involves a man who was picking weeds outside his house when a stranger let her dog approach him.

With his AirPods on, he was distracted and suddenly found the dog sniffing him without warning.

The owner brushed it off, saying the dog was friendly.

But he stood his ground and made it clear he wasn’t comfortable with the situation.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA Dog Sniffed Me while working outside At my house, I have strictly rocks and a desert landscape. If I do not put pre-emergent out in time, weeds grow. Then, I am stuck picking weeds for hours. This Saturday, I picked weeds basically all day. When picking weeds along the sidewalk, I am set up on the sidewalk. I am not voluntarily going to set up on rocks.

This man was shocked when he noticed a huge dog sniffing him.

I had my AirPods in. I was not all that focused on my surroundings. The next thing I knew, a big dog was all up in my business. I think it was a lab or something. It was sniffing me. I looked at the owner. I saw that she purposely stopped. She allowed this to happen.

The dog’s owner seemed nonchalant about it.

I was baffled. I quickly stood up to get away. I asked the owner what she was doing. The owner said he was just sniffing. She said he is a sweet dog and there is nothing to worry about. The tone she had was very nonchalant. I told her I do not care. I said I did not want her dog touching me. I told her I do not like dogs.

He asked them to leave, and the owner wasn’t happy.

It was dumb of her to assume I like them. I asked her to please move and leave me alone. I could tell she was not happy with me. Am I the jerk here?

OP’s reaction was understandable in this situation.

Even if the dog was friendly, not everyone is comfortable with unfamiliar animals approaching them.

Responsible pet ownership also means respecting other people’s personal space and not assuming everyone wants to interact with your dog.

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Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

A dog owner shares their thoughts.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s a short but straightforward remark.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Not everyone wants a surprise meet-and-sniff.

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