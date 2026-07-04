A Supervisor Insulted a Customer Who Wanted to Buy a Sandwich — So an Employee Quietly Slipped Him the Corporate Number

Imagine working at a cafe where the boss is away and the supervisor who is in charge is rude and unprofessional. Would you try to lay low and mind your own business when she lashed out at others, or would you get involved and encourage as many people as possible to complain about the supervisor to corporate?

In this story, we hear about one example of a horrible supervisor’s horrendous behavior that left a customer both upset and confused.

Let’s read all about it.

My Supervisor seems to be going insane. The Boss has been on vacation for a week now and my Supervisor at the cafe has gone mad with power. She’s been doing all the generic bad supervisor stuff like not actually working, being a jerk to the underlings, forgetting to doing important stuff like ordering supplies etc. I actually resigned three days ago because of it but, out of respect to my awesome coworkers, I’m finishing off my roster. Today took the cake though.

The supervisor was really unprofessional.

A guy who works at the cafe a few doors down stopped by to buy a sandwich. He was out of uniform, just a regular old customer. There were 3 other customers getting food at the same time. Supervisor walks out of the back, grabs some napkins and says really loudly, “Here, you’ll need more napkins to get all that stuff off your brown-nosing face!” Dead. Silence. She walks back out.

The customer was really upset and confused.

The guy left, going to the alley where all the worker in this area take breaks. My coworker took a break right then to go and apologize to the guy. He had no idea what the hell just happened so she gave him the HQs details so he could make an official complaint about her. If he does make the call, it’ll be the second complaint in two days.

I hope that guy does call corporate and complain.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good suggestion.

One person has a theory.

Here’s some sympathy.

Another person hopes it works out.

That supervisor deserves to be fired!

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