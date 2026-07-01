A Teenager Was Questioned About Her Family By Her Boyfriend’s Mom, But Things Took A Turn When A Tragic Detail Came Out

Hey, I’m all for getting to know new people, but there’s a time and place to have certain conversations.

For example, you shouldn’t get into the nitty-gritty of someone’s personal life the very first time you meet them…

Especially if that person happens to be your teenage son’s girlfriend.

That’s weird…and AWKWARD.

But it happened to the young woman who wrote this story and she told folks all about it.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

AITA for not telling my boyfriend’s mom that my dad passed away? “This happened 4 years ago in my sophomore year of high school. Me and my boyfriend at the time were having dinner with his whole family (Mom, Dad, and 3 siblings) it was my first time meeting them all.

Oh, boy…

Right off the bad his mom started what felt like interrogating me with what I consider rather personal questions. “So are your parents still together” – I replied no. “Do you live with your mom or your dad?” – My mom. “Do you like your dad” – Yes I do. “Do you ever see your dad” – No, not really.

Well, she didn’t divulge everything…

This was the exact ordering and questions she had asked me and my responses. My dad passed away when i was 12 years old so it had been a while, I’m just not sure what to say to people in situations like these about it. I felt like it would have been in appropriate and awkward to just exclaim the fact my dad was dead at his family dinner the first time meeting him. I hadn’t even told my boyfriend at the time yet. After dinner we went to his room and I explained why I was being awkward and explained that my father had passed away.

These people sound weird…

The next day he told his mom and his mom was really upset with me for lying about it. I know i didn’t tell the whole truth but i also didn’t technically lie. Ever since then she has this disdain for me and made it obvious she didn’t like me. AITA for not telling her at family dinner my first time meeting them?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

And here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

Man, that was uncomfortable…

And I wasn’t even there! I was just reading about it!

This mom took things way too far.

These people sure do sound PUSHY.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.