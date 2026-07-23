A Tree His Neighbor Cut Down Destroyed His Fence — and the Neighbor Refuses to Pay for the Damage

If you think that cutting down trees safely and efficiently is easy, you better think again.

It’s hard work and you have to be extremely careful AND precise if you decide to cut down a tree in your yard…

Or else you might end up in a situation like this.

Check out what this person had to say about why they’re pretty frustrated that their neighbor caused damage to their fence when he cut down a tree…and now he’s not taking responsibility for it.

Let’s take a look!

Neighbors cut down a tree and it landed on our fence. “The neighbors had already told us they were planning to cut some branches off a tree on our side of the fence that was hovering their backyard, and we gave them the okay.

Doh!

What we’re not okay with is the fact that they chopped down a tree on their side, and landed on our fence, completely destroying it. We immediately told the landlord, and apparently it’s not the first time he’s had issues with these neighbors for the same exact reason.

These people sound like jerks.

Landlord said that in the past, they didn’t assume responsibility of fixing the fence and didn’t do any clean up. I’m assuming the landlord is going to hire a company to remove the tree, but for now, we have a massive tree stuck on our fence. Very infuriating! Fell extremely close to the house too. The neighbors already gave up on removing the tree from the fence.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

His neighbor is acting like a real jerk!

Man up and admit what you did, pal!

We’re waiting!

These neighbors are the very definition of the word RUDE.