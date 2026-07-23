A Waitress Refused to Talk to Him or Even Look at Him the Entire Meal — He Complained to the Manager and She May Have Lost Her Job

No matter what you think of a person who you are serving, you have to remain professional.

What would you do if you went to a restaurant and the waitress refused to talk to you or even look at you the entire time?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so eventually he complained to the manager and may have gotten her fired. His girlfriend thinks he shouldn’t have done this as the waitress may have a reason for not wanting to interact with him specifically or men in general.

Personally, I think he did nothing wrong and the waitress deserved to get fired. Read the full story for yourself and see if you agree.

AITA for having a girl reprimanded and possibly fired because she kept ignoring me? My (22M) gf(21F) and I went to this local restaurant near our campus two days ago that’s pretty well known in our university.

It can be really nice to have a restaurant that is not busy.

Right now, it is empty-ish because most of the people are away with their families. So, my gf and I went there by 8 pm, the things on the menu are pretty basics; pizza, burgers, fries, etc.

This is very tacky and unprofesisonal.

This girl came to take our orders ( she was 20-ish? maybe younger than me) and she talks to my gf first to take her order, no big deal, when I think she’s going to turn to me she just says ”and what he’ll have?” She was asking to my gf and not me, my girl just look at me confused and I answer for myself, the girl writes it down and then says ”something else?” while still not looking at me.

Is this waitress trying to make some kind of point or something?

My gf says ”no, that’s all”, she leaves and we’re like what the heck was that a few minutes go by and then she comes with our orders, she ask if we need something while looking at my girl and we both say no. She comes by a few times to check if we’re good, but she doesn’t engage with me at all, she doesn’t even look at me and I’m starting to feel uncomfortable.

He has had enough, and I can’t blame him.

I ask for some napkins, and she brings them but gives them to my gf, then when my girl goes to the toilet and I call her to ask for the bill she just ignores me. Straight out ignores me. I just got up, go to the counter where she and a few other girls are taking some orders and I ask what her problem is, she now looks at me, and before she can speak, I ask for her manager.

At least the manager is taking this seriously.

She brings an old lady, and I explain what just happened; that while the overall service was good, she didn’t even look at me once, pretended I wasn’t even there and ignored me when I called her for the bill. The girl mutters something but the old lady says they’ll talk later and offers me to cover the bill.

If she can’t be professional to half the people in the world, being a waitress isn’t the job for her.

I say ”nah, just bring the check”, which she does, I pay and wait for my girlfriend outside. When we go back home she asked me what happened because she saw the girl being reprimanded.

There is really no excuse for her behavior.

And I tell her, she calls me a jerk because the girl might’ve some trauma regarding men or idk and that she might get fired. I was okay with my behavior until that point. AITA?

The waitress was being intentionally rude, whether she had some justification or not. This is unprofessional, and she deserves to get fired.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This sums it up nicely.

This commenter has an aversion to men and still thinks what the waitress did was wrong.

Maybe she should not be working at a restaurant.

Trauma does not excuse bad behavior.

This may happen sometimes, but it doesn’t mean you can mistreat all men.

If she can’t be professional, she can’t be a waitress, it really is as simple as that. It doesn’t matter what kind of excuse she has for it, what she did was poor service.

No restaurant will let a waitress to mistreat their guests like this for very long.