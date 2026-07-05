A Wendy’s Cashier Warned Her the Breakfast Muffins Arrive Frozen — She Insisted on Getting One Anyway — Her First Bite Explained Everything

Customers don’t always believe employees, even when the employee knows exactly what they’re talking about.

This Wendy’s employee found that out after one customer insisted she wanted a breakfast muffin that had never gone into the microwave.

The employee explained that every muffin arrived at the restaurant frozen, so the staff had to heat them before serving them. Even then, the customer refused to listen and kept demanding a muffin that had never been microwaved.

At that point, the employee decided there wasn’t much left to say. Instead, she gave the customer exactly what she asked for.

Needless to say, things didn’t go quite the way the customer expected.

Read on for the full story.

Don’t microwave my muffin Once upon a time, I worked at a Wendy’s back in high school, and at the time they had just started experimenting with breakfast foods like coffee and muffins. The muffins came frozen. At the time, the way to prepare them was to put one in the microwave for about 30 seconds. It’s a regular morning shift, and this Karen, who had already ordered, comes back to the counter and says, “This muffin is too hot. I want one that isn’t heated up.”

I reply, “I’m sorry, ma’am, but we have to microwave them because they come in frozen.”

Sometimes, you just have to give them what they want.

She says, “I don’t care. I want a muffin that wasn’t put in the microwave.” In classic fashion, she turned around and went back to her table. I could be mistaken since this happened so long ago, but I think the conversation went on longer than that, and there was another coworker there to back me up in telling this lady that the muffins were frozen. Anyway, I brought her the muffin. It was cold as ice, hard as a rock, and you couldn’t even peel the paper wrapper off because it was all frozen together.

He wishes he’d have looked at her reaction.

I set the muffin down on a plate by itself in front of the lady and her three friends and said, in my best customer service voice, “Here is your muffin that has not been put in the microwave, just like you ordered.” The look of defeat on her face before I turned around and walked away… My only regret is not waiting longer to see more of the aftermath. I wish I could have seen her friends laughing at her, or the look of disappointment as she tried to bite into a frozen baked good. But the cool guys never turn around to look back at the explosion as they’re walking away from it.

As you would expect, the muffin was left uneaten.

That, and being the timid little teenager I was, I went back to hide behind the counter before she had the chance to rage at me for another incorrectly temperatured muffin. When I went to clean off that table after they left, the muffin was still there, its wrapper half torn off, with a piece missing like she had tried to tear it off with her fingers. A small packet of margarine sat beside it, opened but untouched. In the amount of time it took her to complain and get her new muffin, the original muffin would have cooled off enough to eat. But instead, this lady ended up wasting two muffins—and her own money.

That’s hilarious! Next time, she’ll listen.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

This person attacks it from the other side.

These were so good!

Here’s someone who experienced something similar at Borders.

According to this reader Wendy’s muffins were bad.

Maybe Wendy’s should have taken the hint and found a better way to prepare those muffins.

If enough customers complained about getting them from the microwave, then the company probably needed a different process.

As for this customer, she really should have listened to the employee. After all, the worker handled those muffins every day and knew exactly why they were prepared like that.

Sometimes it’s worth trusting the person who actually knows how something works.

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