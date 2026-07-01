A Wife Was Called A Bad Parent By Her Brother-In-Law, But Her Husband Said Nothing—And Now The Marriage Is Under Strain

Sometimes, staying quiet says just as much as speaking up.

This husband recently found himself in an awkward situation after his brother-in-law criticized the way he and his wife approach their kids’ sports.

The couple had already agreed they weren’t going to plan their entire lives around youth athletics, even if it meant missing the occasional practice.

That didn’t stop the brother-in-law from calling the wife lazy and accusing her of being a bad parent during a family gathering.

The husband heard the whole conversation, but he decided not to get involved because he didn’t think it would accomplish anything.

Later, his wife made it clear that his silence bothered her just as much as her brother’s comments.

Let’s see what happened next.

AITA For Not Backing my wife up after my BIL called her a bad parent? My wife and I are both 41 and have an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son. Our daughter plays travel basketball, and our son plays recreational flag football in the spring. My wife is not the type of parent who organizes our lives around an 8- and 11-year-old’s sports schedule, and I agree with her on that. We refuse to let youth sports take over our lives, even if vacations and stuff conflict with them.

Then, her BIL started running his mouth at her.

A couple weeks ago, we were visiting my wife’s sister and her husband for Memorial Day. They live a state over, so we left on Sunday. My wife, my in-laws, and I were talking, and my BIL asked about our son’s sports. At some point, my wife said that we missed our son’s practice to come over. My BIL kind of started grilling my wife after that, saying that she’s not teaching him to be part of a team, she’s being lazy, being a bad parent, etc.

He heard, but didn’t feel the need to jump in.

I overheard it but didn’t retort because I didn’t see the point. When we were driving home the following day, my wife asked me why I didn’t back her up. I thought she forgot about that, and I tried to reason with her that she knows I agree with her, so I didn’t have to play sidekick in that situation. She didn’t like my reasoning and didn’t talk to anyone but the kids for the rest of the car ride, basically pretending I wasn’t even there. AITA?

Yikes. There’s no wonder his wife is mad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think he should’ve done.

He does need to do that.

They are supposed to be a team.

According this person, the correct word is partner, not sidekick.

Exactly! Letting her handle it was rude.

This one really isn’t that complicated.

The husband agreed with the decision, so he should’ve backed his wife up when someone criticized her for it.

Even a simple comment letting his brother-in-law know it was a mutual decision would’ve shown his wife they were on the same team.

Hopefully he learns from this because supporting your spouse matters a whole lot more than avoiding an uncomfortable conversation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.