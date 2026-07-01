A Woman In An Adult Education Class Drew The Line With Her Petty Classmates And Stepped Away From Them

If you’re a younger person and you think that everyone outgrows being petty and snarky when they become adults, let me fill you in…

It ain’t happening…and some people get even WORSE with age.

Yes, it’s sad, but true.

But the good news is that you can handle it like this person did!

Check out what this woman had to say about some classmates who she had to leave in the dust because they were being so petty.

Start now!

AITA for switching seats? “I’m (f, 37) doing an adult educational course at the moment. It’s very intense and designed to take about two years. Just to reiterate, this is a course for adult women. The youngest is 21, the oldest 46. I’d gotten pretty friendly with one of the women, let’s call her Alice (21). Together, we kind of formed a group with Bonny (26) and Chris (34ish?). I was the oldest in the group and this was never a problem.

Pettiness knows no age limits…

I was mostly friends with Alice. She then got really close to Chris and both kind of stopped talking to me. I have to admit, I was rather hurt for a while. I tried to keep friendly with Bonny, but the three of them got so close that it was just hard to be a part of that group anymore. After a while, I cut my losses and talked to the other women in my course more. I realized that I got along with them a lot more and almost all was well. I was still seated directly in that former group. Next to Alice, behind Bonny and Chris. Nobody on my other side or behind me, so I felt very isolated.

Sounds like high school, doesn’t it?

It’s just lame having to see former friends spend hours talking and giggling and texting and completely ignoring you and having nobody to talk to or compare your exercises with. The other thing is, Bonny and Chris don’t pay attention in class at all. They play games, do online shopping and started talking in class a lot. I wasn’t able to concentrate. I once told Bonny, and she said she would keep that in mind, but it only lasted for half a day. And it got to a point where they just talked through the entire class.

It was time to move on!

So I decided to switch seats. I talked to one of the other women, let’s call her Jane, and asked her if I could sit next to her because it was just too loud where I am seated. She said sure and I moved to that seat and was happy. But after class, Chris cornered me and accused me of talking behind her back, not simply telling her to stop talking and not being an adult. She was really angry about me switching seats. I told her I did talk to Bonny about it, but she just huffed and went “yes, like a month ago”. Jane tried to intervene and told Chris that I hadn’t talked behind her back, but Chris wasn’t having any of it. Bonny and Alice were there too, but didn’t say anything. In the end, I was just like “you know, I had several reasons for switching, but they aren’t yours to know”. I was just tired and honestly the whole thing just felt really juvenile to me. That really insulted Chris and she stormed off complaining loudly about me. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual weighed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user said she’s NTA.

It’s like the movie Mean Girls and the TV show Thirtysomething got together and produced, well, whatever these folks are.

Like I said earlier, I think she handled this perfectly…

So we salute her!

These folks need to GROW UP!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.