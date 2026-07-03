A Woman Is Asked To Become Legal Guardian Of Her Schizophrenic Older Brother, And She Questions Whether She’s Ready For The Responsibility

Nobody should have to choose between their own wellbeing and their sibling’s future, but that’s the decision sitting in front of the woman in this story.

Her older sibling has schizophrenia and has never been able to live independently. After their grandmother could no longer handle his care, he was moved into a behavioral home.

Now the legal system is asking if she wants to become his guardian, because if she doesn’t, the state takes over.

Their relationship has never been easy. Years of managing his condition have caused significant stress, and she’s honest about the fact that she doesn’t feel capable of being in charge of someone else’s life decisions.

But walking away comes with its own kind of weight, and she can’t shake the feeling that saying no makes her a bad sister.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not becoming my brothers legal guardian? Me (30F) and my brother (34M)’s dad passed away in February leaving us without parents. My brother has schizophrenia and cannot live by himself and was living with my grandma and is no longer able to live with her so he was placed in a behavioral home.

This woman is soon faced with a difficult decision.

As of recently I’ve had the option to become his legal guardian, which if I don’t he will become a ward of the state. I love him but don’t wanna dictate my life to him any longer and don’t feel fit to be in charge/make decisions for him, yet I also don’t want him to end up in a bad place.

Looking back, her brother has made a lot of trouble, both for himself and for the family.

He barely would be able to go outside and communicate with other people due to him being aggressive or weird towards other people. He’s even banned from the school by the house and the FBI has been at the house he lived at for posts he’s made online. The place he’s at now he actually gets to be with other people and communicate freely which he hasn’t had the chance to do.

Besides, the two really aren’t even that close.

We don’t have the best relationship and he has been very difficult to manage over the years of my life causing much stress to everyone involved. AITA for not stepping up for him?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.

It’s never easy to face a seemingly impossible choice like this one.

This woman should recognize the full responsibility of guardianship, especially for someone like her sibling.

This fellow caretaker stresses just how exhausting it can be.

There’s a reason why professionals are paid to look after people like this.

This commenter has a lot of empathy for this woman.

Everyone in this situation has already been pushed past their capacity.

Their parents are gone, their grandmother couldn’t continue, and now the question falls to a woman who has spent years managing a relationship that has cost her peace, stability, and emotional bandwidth she’ll never get back.

Her brother needs consistent professional care, financial stability, and a support system built for his specific condition. If she can’t provide those things, and she’s saying clearly that she can’t, then the state option isn’t a failure. It might be the most responsible outcome for both of them.

She’s not refusing because she doesn’t care. She’s refusing because she knows what this costs, and she’s honest enough to say she can’t pay it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that shattered over one couple wanting to bring their kids along on a long-standing annual trip.