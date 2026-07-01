A Woman Tolerated Her Cousin’s Antivax Rants for Years. She Finally Snapped and Unleashed a Massive Reality Check.

Don’t you just love when people who have no medical training (and who probably didn’t even go to college) try to dish out advice about vaccines?

In case you didn’t pick up on my previous sentence, that was SARCASM, people.

Those people are ridiculous!

I mean, you don’t see me giving pointers on how to perform brain surgery, do you?

In today’s story, a woman explained why she got into an argument with her cousin because of her misinformed view on vaccines.

Check out what happened.

AITA for asking my cousin for her medical degree? “I am (29f). My cousin (30f) has three kids (10, 9 and 4). She has not vaccinated any of them. Now let me preface this by saying this: I don’t care what you do with your child. If you vaccinate, don’t vaccinate, etc. it’s your child and your choice.

She’s one of those people…

However. My cousin will go to great lengths to tell ANYONE who disagrees with her stance on vaccines to “educate themselves” or “do your research.”. This absolutely drives me up the wall. Because the research is based on Google searches. Not peer reviewed journals, not pediatricians advice. Just simple “should I vaccinate my child?” Well one day we had a discussion about me having children one day. She already tried to say “well, don’t vaccinate your kids. It’s bad for their health.” I said I would follow whatever my OB or my future children’s pediatrician.

Give it a rest!

Then she said “well I highly recommend you educate yourself and do your research before you do so.” Well I straight up asked her, “well, show me your degree. Not your Google searches. Not your Facebook mom groups that agree with everything. I want to see your degree where you’re qualified to tell me what I should and shouldn’t do with my baby. You can do whatever you want with your kids. But don’t you dare tell me how I should raise my future children.”

Take that!

She got mad and left. Our families are divided. Some say that I was right. Some says “you should have just heard her out”. I feel bad for upsetting her. But I’m not going to let someone say I’m “uneducated” when all they do is research on Google and Facebook mom groups and just run with it. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this person weighed in.

Ugh, this kind of stuff drives me nuts…

It’s best to leave this kind of stuff to the experts…

And that goes for every field!

Nice work! It sounds like she did the right thing!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.