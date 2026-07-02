A Woman Won’t Let Her Husband Drive Their Newborn Alone After He Repeatedly Forgot To Buckle The Baby Into The Car Seat

Becoming a new parent comes with a learning curve, and most moms and dads make at least a few mistakes along the way.

In this case, a new mom is trying to figure out which mistakes can be laughed off and learned from and which ones are red flags.

She recently found herself facing that question after her husband took their baby to several doctor’s appointments on his own. Because severe motion sickness has made it difficult for her to ride in a car since giving birth, she has relied on him to handle transportation while she recovers.

The problem is that each time he returned home, she discovered that he had forgotten to buckle the baby into the car seat properly.

While she acknowledges that her husband has always struggled with memory issues, she feels that this crosses a line.

After the same mistake happened multiple times, the couple ended up in a heated argument that left both of them feeling frustrated.

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my husband he can’t drive the baby places anymore My husband and I are new parents, and it’s been stressful for both of us both physically and mentally and I need to know if I’m overreacting or not. I get really bad motion sickness in cars and since giving birth it’s gotten worse to the point that I can’t even be in a moving car longer than 5 minutes, for this reason my husband has taken our child to their last three doctor’s appointments alone. Each time when he returned home I have realized that he forgot to strap the baby into the car seat. Now my husband is an extremely forgetful person and has been as long as I’ve known him, a big part of our relationship has been us working through his memory problems.

This became a serious issue.

The first time it happened I nervously laughed it off as a lapse in memory that both of us understood could never be repeated. The second time I freaked out and told him that this was not something that is acceptable to forget. The most recent time was this morning, we got into a huge fight about it and I told him in not so nice terms that I do not want him driving alone with the baby anymore. My husband thinks this is an overreaction because we both know how bad his memory is and the pediatrician is close by and nothing bad happened on the drives but its like he’s trying to justify gambling our baby’s life based on the fact nothing bad has happened yet…

She doesn’t want to risk this anymore.

He has buckled the baby in the one other time he’s taken the baby out on his own, but I won’t be comfortable with him driving the baby around til he’s bucking them in 100% of the time He wants us to sit down and brainstorm what we can do to help him remember like we would normally do. While I agree we can put a plan into place to help him remember in the future until that plan is in place and I know is working I’m not taking any chances, so I’ve asked my mother to take my child to their next doctor’s appointment.

He’s offended.

My husband does not like that I’ve gotten my mother involved and says I’m trying to embarrass him. I’ve tried explaining that I didn’t tell my mom why she had to take the baby to the next appointment and also it’s only until my motion sickness is more manageable and I can drive again. But he’s really upset that I’ve taken what he sees as drastic action by getting my mom involved at any capacity as well as banning him from driving alone with the baby… AITA?

She’s a good mom. He needs to fix this issue or be okay with the treatment he’s getting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that shattered over one couple wanting to bring their kids along on a long-standing annual trip.

What did Reddit think?

I don’t get it either.

Inexcusable is the word.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

It’s just dangerous.

Few couple disagreements are more serious than those involving a child’s safety.

Her husband argues that he has spent years working with her to develop systems that help him remember important things. He believes the solution should be finding another strategy and not restricting him from driving alone with their child.

Basically, he doesn’t see it as such a big deal.

She sees things very differently. From her perspective, the fact that nothing happened is simply good luck. After discovering the same mistake multiple times, she no longer feels okay with taking that risk until there is a reliable system in place that prevents it from happening again.

She’s being responsible, he’s not. His poor memory is a safety hazard.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.