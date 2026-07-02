A Work-From-Home Employee Is Struggling To Focus Because Their Neighbors Spend All Day Making Noise Outside

Working home can be a beautiful thing!

You can roll right out of bed and go straight to your desk and start workin’ those fingers to the bone!

You don’t have to deal with traffic, warming your car up.

Heck, you don’t even have to get dressed if you don’t feel like it!

BUT, there is one big downside…

What if you have loud neighbors whose behavior makes working from home difficult?

That’s what this person is dealing with and they talked all about it in the story below.

Take a look at what they’re dealing with…because it ain’t pretty.

Constant noise from neighbors’ terrace “I live in a building with 110 apartments and mine is sadly on the first floor looking straight over my neighbors’ terrace where they spend most of their days. They’re retired, around 80, renting the apartment, and apparently with no consideration for people living around them.

This sounds pretty annoying…

If the weather is nice, it starts in the morning and lasts well into the afternoon until it gets too hot if it’s summer. They basically don’t move from the terrace for hours. And they receive guests pretty much every other day. So it’s hours and hours of talking, eating, drinking. It feels like there’s a restaurant right under my window. The problem is my terrace and bedroom window are like 32 feet from them, so I hear even when they eat and cook inside. I hear every single conversation they have. I’m basically familiar with all their private stuff against my will. When they talk it sounds like they’re sitting in my apartment!

This would drive anyone crazy…

I’m self-employed and working from home, I have no other office but the one in my apartment where I’ve worked for the past 8 years until they moved in. My job requires minimal noise, which would’ve been the case if it wasn’t for them. Other neighbors are really quiet and considerate, even those with kids. I barely hear them unless they’re outside playing. I can’t always use headphones or ear plugs, and I don’t think it’s right I basically have to close all my windows every single day while they sit outside. Also, they’re doing it on weekdays, during normal working hours, while on the weekends they’re quieter.

This has pushed them to their limits…

I’ve been living in buildings my entire life and had all kinds of neighbors, alcoholics, people arguing at 3 am, people filling their bathtubs or listening to opera at 1 am, throwing food at people passing by… I survived all of them, but somehow this is crossing every line and making me nervous each morning I wake up. Those of you who have had similar issues with neighbors, how did you resolve it? Who did you complain to?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, this sucks…

And you can understand why they’re so upset about having to deal with these folks who can never seem to keep it up down.

I suggest a loud fan and some noise-canceling headphones.

It sounds like the best idea might be to find a new place to live…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.