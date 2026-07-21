After Years of Smart Financial Planning, One Inheritance Decision Is Causing a Major Rift

Building wealth doesn’t always mean everyone agrees on what to do with it.

This woman says she worked hard to build the financial security she never had growing up.

Furthermore, she also believes many of the biggest financial decisions that shaped their life together came from her.

Now she and her husband are finishing their trust, but they’ve reached one major disagreement.

He wants their money to go to his already wealthy family if their children don’t survive them, while she wants to leave most of it to the family members who would truly need it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to share my money with my rich in-laws? I come from a family with little money growing up. We got by, but weren’t well off by any account. My parents drilled it into my head that I needed to make money to be happy, so I did. My parents, of course, never figured it out, and my siblings did not follow suit. I made a few hundred thousand in real estate and some in the stock market.

They both had different thoughts when writing out their trust.

My husband’s family consists of millionaires (not crazy rich, but extremely comfortable). His parents and his two siblings. Funny enough, he is the only one who hasn’t made a significant amount of money. He has been working modest jobs since he was in his 20s and has never been much of a saver. So when we decided to get married, I paid for the wedding, paid the down payment on our house, and pretty much everything we have accumulated up to this point has been because of my financial decisions (not elaborating for brevity’s sake). Cut to this evening. My husband and I are attempting to finalize our trust, and we get to the section related to failure of descendants. He wants to split the money between all of our nieces and nephews in the event our children are deceased. I want to leave most of it to my sister and my family.

She gets it, but that’s not what she wants to do.

An argument ensues. He makes some ****** comments about my family making poor financial decisions. I make some about the money we have being because of me and my financial decisions. It gets ugly. We are on separate floors of the house now. I understand him wanting to leave money to his family because he loves them. But I want to leave money to my family because they **need** it. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides, but she does have a good point.

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Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about the situation.

Here’s someone who thinks she should stick to her plan.

According to this reader, the man is living off her.

For this reader, it’s all about a pre-nup.

Here’s someone who thinks they’re both wrong.

Both of them have a point here.

She wants the money to go where it could truly change someone’s life, especially since she believes much of their wealth came from the financial decisions she made.

However, at the same time, it’s understandable that he wants to include the nieces and nephews he loves.

This isn’t the kind of decision one person should make alone. They’ll have to keep talking until they find common ground, because a trust should reflect both of their wishes, not just one person’s.

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