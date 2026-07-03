An $80 Dine And Dash Took An Unexpected Turn When The Customer Returned Looking For Something

Most servers dealing with a dine and dash never expect to ever see the customer again.

This restaurant employee thought the same thing after a table of three women walked out on an $80 lunch bill.

Everything started out like a pretty typical shift. A table of three women came in for lunch, and immediately gave the bartender a hard time.

Eventually, they finished eating, got up, and walked right out the door without paying their check.

A few minutes later, the bartender started clearing the table. That’s when she noticed something the customers had accidentally left behind.

Read on to see how the whole thing unfolded.

Table of three walks out on their tab… but one forgets her purse. This was a wild one today, and I feel obligated to share. I work in a casual corporate Applebee’s-esque restaurant. There was a table of three young women today (mom and two daughters, I believe) seated in the bar area for lunch. Immediately, our bartender waiting on them commented about their bad attitude, excess questions and requests, etc. You all know the kind of table I am talking about. Fast forward 45 minutes or so, and they have left without paying their $80 check. She’s upset, and it’s just kind of a kick in the pants to all of us because it happens far too often at our location. So, five minutes later, as she is cleaning the table… retribution… she finds a small purse and returns it to the manager.

Upon checking the purse, there was no ID, but there were other things.

Now this is where things get interesting. The bartender and manager immediately begin tearing into the purse like wild dogs having found a fresh carcass. I suppose the justification is to look for some sort of ID, which is fair enough, but they didn’t find that. There was a bank envelope with $120, of which they took the $80 to pay the check and returned the rest, and then a bag of ****, which the bartender took as her tip.

Suddenly, the woman returns.

This is where things get even more interesting.

Of course, the young thieving dine-and-dasher needs to reclaim her purse, so she returns within the hour and asks to speak to the manager, who returns her purse minus the cash for their check and her precious drugs. He greets her by saying, “So you walked out on your check, right?” She proceeds to complain about the service, etc. He informs her that we settled her check with the cash from her purse, and to her protest he responds, “What did you think was going to happen?”

Then, she comes back.

She leaves. Here is where things become slightly more interesting. Within a couple of minutes (the time it took to go to the car and discover her drugs were gone), the three return in force and demand to speak to the manager again. They claim that something else was missing from her purse.

He says, “I don’t know what to tell you.”

After threatening to call the cops, they realized it was a bad idea.

They threaten to call the police. Yes, to report their missing illegal drugs, but soon thought better of it as the manager continued to stonewall them, and they left in a huff. Perhaps this was not the most ethical way of handling the situation, but boy was it satisfying. It almost made it all worth it to see some semblance, at least, of justice served. And it’s nice to know they won’t be returning any time soon.

That’s great! Karma works so fast sometimes.

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Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened here.

There are some people who have no sense.

Here’s a server who had a table try this.

This reader would handle it like this.

What a nice gesture.

Well, you know what they say about karma.

These women probably thought they had pulled one over on the restaurant, but they never expected to leave a purse behind.

Whether you agree with the way the manager handled everything or not, it’s hard not to appreciate the irony.

Hopefully they learned that trying to skip out on a bill usually isn’t worth it because sometimes things have a funny way of coming back around.

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