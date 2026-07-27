An Early Morning Creamer Run Turned Awkward When Her Low-Patience Reaction to a Chatty Cashier Backfired

Mornings can bring out the worst in some people, especially before that first cup of coffee.

One shopper knows that about herself better than anyone, so she usually does everything she can to avoid people until she’s had her caffeine.

One morning, though, she discovered someone had finished off the coffee creamer, forcing her to make an early trip to Walmart.

The last thing she wanted was a chatty cashier, but that’s exactly who she ended up with.

She tried to keep the conversation as short as possible, but the cashier just kept talking.

Read on to see what happened next.

Was rude to a cashier…petty revenge was served. I am not a morning person… at all. I am generally a very nice person, but before I have my coffee in the morning, I can be quite nasty. I don’t purposefully do it. At the time, I think I am justified. This particular quirk has always plagued me, so I usually just go out of my way to avoid people until I have had some coffee and fully woken up.

Suddenly, she realized she was out of creamer.

So the other day, I woke up, went up to the kitchen, and started to make a cup of coffee. I filled my cup with coffee and went to grab the creamer out of the fridge… to my utter shock, there was no creamer! I’m sure everyone can see where this is going.

Needless to say, I was beyond ****** (as I had just bought a new one, and it was gone). So I quickly hopped in my car and drove to Wal-Mart to grab new creamer.

In the store, she tried to move fast and avoid people.

As I have mentioned, I am quite testy in the morning, so I try not to talk to anyone if I can.

So I grabbed my coffee creamer, a box of granola bars, and a can of hot chocolate. I quickly went up to the register and waited to pay for my items. I was second in line, and the cashier was sitting there chatting with the person in front of me for what felt like forever (honestly about 3 minutes after they had already paid).

The cashier began asking all kinds of questions.

I discreetly coughed so that they noticed me. The cashier saw me and was clearly startled by my presence, but she said goodbye and started to scan my items. Meanwhile, she began asking me questions like, “How are you today?” and “Did you find everything okay?” “Did you get all the help you needed?” “Are you sure this was all the shopping you needed to do?” etc. It was beyond the necessary amount of conversation that I was willing to be a part of. So I mostly nodded and made noises in the affirmative, all the while becoming more frustrated with this lady.

Then, the cashier did this.

So she asked again, loudly, if I was having a good day, and I finally answered her with a very, very ******, “I’m fine.” Now this had all taken place in about 2 minutes, maybe even less, and I knew that I was being a tad rude. I am sure she felt that she was making up for not seeing me by being extra nice. So after my rude outburst, she looked me dead in the eye while she handed me 3 extra-large bags, each containing one of my purchases. I grabbed the bags and nodded slightly in appreciation for her deliciously petty revenge.

Too funny! They were frustrated with each other!

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person’s boss never believes complaints.

This reader explains how they treat customers.

Here’s someone who would just be happy about the extra bags.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

This cashier seems to have the same idea.

This was actually pretty funny.

The cashier was just trying to make up for not noticing the customer waiting, but all the customer wanted was her coffee creamer and to get back home.

Maybe the cashier just needed to read the room a little better. Not everyone wants to make small talk first thing in the morning.

Still, those three giant bags were a pretty good way to get the message across, and even the shopper had to laugh when she realized what the cashier had done.

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