An Entrée Arrived Without Tartar Sauce, and His Reaction Left the Entire Dining Room—and His Wife—Uncomfortable

Imagine going to a restaurant and ordering something from the menu. What would you do if it wasn’t exactly what you expected and when you asked for a certain sauce, they didn’t have it? Would you accept the fact that you didn’t read the menu well enough, ask if you can order something else, or throw a fit like a toddler?

In this story, a server explains what happens when a man orders fish and chips and is upset that they don’t have tarter sauce. He actually makes a really big deal out of it.

But when the meal is over, the man’s wife wants to talk to the server.

Keep reading to see what she has to say. It’s actually really sweet.

Angry man child threw a fit over something that was his fault and wife made it up to me So last night I get sat a 5 top family. It’s a husband(dad) and wife as well as some extended family members. They’re really polite and extremely over-the-top nice to me from the get go, except for the dad. He automatically orders appetizers with a million modifications and I can tell he’s a picky eater and is being rude about it…oh well. I bring out their apps and they’re perfect to his standards. Amazing.

It gets worse.

The time comes for them to order entrees and the dad orders fish and chips, no modifications. About 20 minutes later I come out with their entrees and the dad asks for an extra tartar sauce for his meal. We do not have tartar sauce and instead the fish and chips come with an aioli(as stated on the menu). I inform him we don’t have tartar sauce and ask if he wants an extra aioli. He flips out and yells “what the heck do you mean you don’t have tartar sauce?! If I knew that I wouldn’t have ordered this!!!”

The dad made a ridiculous request.

I ask if he wants any other sauce or if he wants to change his entree(even though it’s his fault for not reading the menu and not even asking in the first place if we had tartar sauce) and he says no. He demands we make tartar sauce for him. I tell him we don’t have the ingredients. He mutters how I’ve ruined his dinner and the rest of the family is silent. He chooses to keep his food so whatever, I walk away and let them eat.

The dad still seems to be upset.

After about 10 minutes he says he’s done and has me take away his food he barely touched. I noticed that he leaves the table and doesn’t come back at all. The wife informs me they’re ready for the check so I bring it to them. I’m processing her card and she asks if she can say a few words. I say yeah is everything okay?

She was on his side.

She says: “hey I just wanted to thank you for taking care of us you were amazing, and I’m so sorry that rude people give you a hard time for things that are out of control. I hope you have an amazing night, you were great”. I realize she was MAD at her husband and she must’ve said something to him. She proceeds to tip me 25% and leave. It felt really good to have some sort of apology when I thought they would’ve sided with him.

The wife was really sweet to apologize. Her husband is awful.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is funny because it’s true.

Another person shares their thoughts.

Another person shares what they do when they eat with a certain family member.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

This person wouldn’t have waited until the dad left to call him out.

I’m glad the wife apologized. I feel bad for her since she has to deal with such a difficult man. He was really grumpy for no reason. The server even offered to let him order something else.

Some customers are impossible to please.

COMPANY FIRES HIM AND TRIES TO STEAL HIS CUSTOM PROGRAM



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