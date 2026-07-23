An Offhand Comment In a Hospital Room Escalated Into a Heated Argument—and a Visit to the Supervisor

Imagine living in the United States, but you have an accent because you grew up in another country. What would you do if someone said something to you that you took to imply that you’re not that smart or that you’re not an American? Would you let the comment go, or would you call them out on it and report them to their supervisor?

In this story, one mom is at a hospital with her child when the billing person says something she finds both confusing and insulting. She calls him out on it and reports him to his supervisor.

Now, her child is wondering if they went too far.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For reporting this guy to his supervisor? Today I went to the hospital due to see if I had a blood clot in my leg. An ultrasound was ordered and results came that I didn’t have a clot. (thank goodness) However, the patient access person, who handles the billing. Asked me about the bill. Both myself and my mom told him, I am unemployed due to the coronavirus.

The bill was a lot less expensive, but still, not everyone has that money on hand.

So he went back and the bill readjusted itself and got 80% off my hospital visit. He then came back to my hospital room with the final bill. He asked am I paying with cash or debit card. I told him I am not paying the bill today, and will pay it later, and set up the payments. I don’t have the money right now. He then said “you can’t do this in America” Mind you, my mom and myself are both Haitian. I am Haitian American and my mom is from Haiti and she has an accent.

OP’s mom was really upset.

After, he left the room. My mom got really ticked off, and said what does he mean by that? So when he came back into the room. My mom addressed him and said he was being very rude and disrespectful. And does the american comment have to do with race, because we are black. He then said no it doesn’t, and it has nothing to do with your accent. My mom, then said, why are you talking about my accent?

His mom continued.

Honestly, when my mom confronted him, he was pretty tongue tied and didn’t explain himself well. He then apologized to us, and said he didn’t mean for it to come off that way. He didn’t even address the American comment. My mom told him, my mom and I are both Americans, and both of us have master degrees, and the way he talked to us, seemed like he looked down on us. Then when the doctor, came back into the room, my mom spoke to the doctor, and the doctor got the charge nurse. The charge nurse apologized to us, and said she would speak to his supervisor. What do you think about this situation.

Yikes! That billing guy really messed up. I’m not sure what he meant by those comments, but he shouldn’t have said them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks OP’s request was reasonable.

Another person wants to give the mom a high five.

Retraining sounds necessary.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Everyone knows the billing employee was the one who messed up.

Maybe the billing employee was trying to be helpful by saying that’s not how it works, but I think that’s a stretch. First of all, it did sound pretty judgmental and rude. Second, and even more importantly, he’s probably wrong. I’m sure it has to be possible to make payments for the hospital bill.

Despite the drama and the bill, at least OP is fine and doesn’t have a blood clot. Health is the most important thing.

Talk about a stressful hospital visit!

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