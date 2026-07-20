They Waited Until the Deposits Were Paid. Then Her Family Issued an Outrageous Demand That Threatened the Entire Wedding.

Jeez, talk about a bit of a buzzkill….

We can’t control things like people passing away, but we can control how we react, right?

And the thought of having a funeral and a wedding only a few days apart doesn’t exactly sound like a whole lot of fun, does it?

In fact, some people might even think it’s depressing.

That’s the dilemma this woman is dealing with, but she’s doing her best to fight back against what’s been proposed.

Read on and see what you think about what’s happening here.

AITA for not wanting to go to a funeral 4 days before our wedding? “Yesterday my fiancés grandmother passed away. Since a couple members of extended family were invited to our wedding my father in law thinks it would be logical to have her funeral the same week as the wedding so people wouldn’t have to travel to the state twice.

This is a bit odd…

He ultimately asked if I would be opposed by that idea but I asked for time to think about it. Our wedding isn’t for 6 months and I just feel like that’s a long time to wait to mourn their loved one. Not to mention the roller coaster of emotions you’ll put the family and guest through. Mourn their loss on a Wednesday and then party and celebrate Friday-Saturday to celebrate the newlyweds. I took all emotion out of it and tried to be logical. That week we will be extremely busy.

It really doesn’t sound like a good idea.

We are DIYing a lot of stuff and will have family and friends from both sides in town. My fiancé said he would support the decision I made. I told him how I felt and he ended up calling me selfish and always having to have my way. (I guess he really didn’t think it was a big deal).

She understands that he’s grieving.

I know his emotions are high and he’s sad but that doesn’t make me feel great. My parents and I are putting over $25,000 into this wedding/rehearsal/honeymoon so I want to make sure I’m focused on that the week of. I’m hurt and torn on what to do. Does saying no make me a jerk and selfish?”

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Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

That story just kept getting weirder as it went on, don’t you think?

Keeping a body cold for six months to accommodate folks?

How odd!

But you never know how people are going to react in situations like this.

You don’t hear about too many wedding/funeral combos in the same week…

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