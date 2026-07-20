Childcare Employees Frustrated After Management Change Leads to Repeated Missed School Bus

It can be really frustrated when you know exactly how to do something, you’ve been doing it this way for awhile without any problems, but then your boss tells you to do things differently. It’s especially frustrating if you know your boss’s new plan will lead to problems.

In a situation like that would you argue your point, do it your way no matter what, or comply with the boss’s request and let her deal with the consequences?

In this story, a childcare center worker is in this situation when it comes to getting a child on the bus on time. She decides to comply with the boss’s plan even though she knows it’s a really bad idea.

Keep reading for all the details.

“You cannot wait by the bus stop. You have to wait across from it!” Ok you got it boss! I use to work at a childcare center for almost 5 years and we’d sometimes have school aged children where we’d have to take them to the bus stop in the morning and then pick them up from the bus stop in the afternoon. Now during the time of the incident, we only had to take one child from the bus stop who we will call T. I was assigned bus duty by my boss as I was always on top of it and made sure to quickly go to the bus stop to get T and another teacher would take T to the bus stop in the mornings. We were told by the boss that the bus stop was right across the street from our center which was between a house and a church. We’d wait by the tree which was by the church parking lot as that was the bus stop so we’d wait there.

But the boss wanted them to do things differently.

Well, boss didn’t want us doing that anymore and said that we weren’t suppose to wait there and wanted us to wait OUR CENTERS PARKING LOT by the curb. Not only that, but my boss would not let any of the teachers leave to take T to the bus stop in the mornings as it was “too early” despite us having to leave at 8:15 since the bus would arrive at 8:20. So we also had to take T at 8:20. Cue malicious compliance.

This new way of doing things didn’t work out well at all.

We start waiting for the bus by our parking lot like my boss requested, but after a couple weeks or so its been met with complaints such as T refusing to let us hold her hand to cross the street to get to the school bus, the bus arriving early, causing T to miss the bus and another teacher had to drive her to school which angered T’s mother, and T crossing the street by herself to get to the center whenever the bus arrived early in the afternoon. My boss was constantly getting angry with us as to why we aren’t paying attention to the time or being quick with getting T, but I said “you told us to wait by the curb and that we can’t arrive early. We have also told you many times how T was trying to cross the street by herself and that several people in the neighborhood told T’s mom about it.” She has also missed the bus twice in a row. Boss realized her mistake and took back the bus stop rule and said that we were allowed to wait at the bus stop and to make sure we arrive 5 minutes early and not a minute later.

At least the boss realized her plan wasn’t working. I feel bad for T though. It’s too bad she had to miss the bus for the boss to get the message.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a theory about what really made the boss change her mind.

Another person calls the boss a “flaming idiot.”

One person wonders what the boss was thinking.

I’m glad nobody got hurt!

That sounds like a really dangerous situation for that little girl, and it was probably also very frustrating for her when she missed the bus. The little girl is the one who was really suffering from the boss’s new rule.

The rule didn’t even make sense. Maybe she thought the 5 minutes they were waiting was a waste of time, but by complying, they definitely proved that it was not since the child missed the bus several times.

At least the boss eventually realized she made a mistake.

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