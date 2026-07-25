A Company’s Most Vital Technology Went Down—Then Tech Support Used a Clever Trick to Find the Cause

Nobody likes to be blamed for when things go awry at their job. However, not everyone is equipped to evade getting caught or facing the consequences.

How would you handle being tasked with solving the mystery of who broke the most expensive monitor in your workplace? One person recently shared their own wild story about a PC monitor and a Zebra printer that looked like they’d been attacked. Yet, everyone claimed they didn’t know what happened.

They eventually found out what happened. Here’s the story.

It’s a mystery ..No one knows what happened

Supported a fair sized manufacturing plant, high speed line, think a full pallet every 3 minutes, 24/7..

We had a system that printed a pallet ID tags right at the end of the line, with a Zebra printer and PC to monitor the run.

I got call that the monitor would not come on, so I went to check it.

That feels pretty detrimental to the workflow.

The monitor looked like it was hit with a ball bat.

The printer, while still printing, was missing side screws and the clear little window was shattered.

….and nobody knew nothing – nope, nada, zip.

Well, isn’t that convenient?

Talked to the area workers, the line supervisor, nad and and up to the plant manager…

But they forgot – I controlled the camera system.

I quickly found the incident.

It really could have been any number of things.

Around 3 am, a forklift pulled up, grabbed the printed tag, but instead of turning right, he turned left and his forks sent the PC, keyboard, printers FLYING with a 3 foot fall to concrete.

Smashed the monitor 7 the printer sheared screws and went to about 6 pieces.

The driver looked at it for about 10-15 seconds, shrugged and, with his supervisor, put the printer back together.

This guy didn’t even break a sweat!

AND IT KEPT PRINTING! (Man I love those Zebras).

Took the video clip to plant manager (shrug), corp HR (shrug), CFO (my boss)… and that’s the last I heard of it…

It’s pretty clear where the priorities lie in this workplace!

Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say about this one.

Folks familiar with the situation immediately jumped to jokes.



Most spoke to the power of the printers.



Others tried to diagnose where things went wrong.



If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

One person was just downright impressed.



And some questioned the legitimacy of the story.



If it ain’t broke, it’s staying on the line!