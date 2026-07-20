July 20, 2026 at 1:46 am

They Gave Their 60-Day Move-Out Notice But a Lease Clause Says Termination Doesn’t Take Effect Until End of Month, So They’re Not Sure Which Applies

by Heather Hall

Man standing by window looking at his lease

Pexels/Reddit

For most people, terminating a lease early is already a complicated and expensive process.

This couple thought they had everything figured out after they gave their landlord the required 60 days’ notice.

Then they spotted one sentence in their lease that made them stop and question whether they had calculated the move-out date correctly.

The wording says their lease ends on the last day of the calendar month following the end of the 60-day notice period.

Now they’re wondering if giving notice on December 2 means they can move out on January 31, or if they’ll have to pay for another month.

Keep reading to see what you think.

My GF and I put in our 60 days notice and there is a small stipulation about last day of the month after our 60 days.

My girlfriend and I gave our 60 days’ notice for our rental on December 2nd.

Starting with December 3rd as day one, the 60th day would be January 31st, 2026.

There is a stipulation about the end of the month being after the 60 days.

Now, they’re confused by the wording in the lease.

Would the fact that our 60th day falls on the last day of the month satisfy the contract?

Here is the text taken straight from our contract:

“23. Early Termination. Tenant may, upon 60 days’ written notice to Rentomatic, terminate this Agreement provided that the Tenant pays a termination fee equal to $3,000.00 or the maximum allowable by law, whichever is less. Termination will be effective as of the last day of the calendar month following the end of the 60-day notice period. The termination fee is in addition to all rent due up until the termination day.”

Yikes! It always helps to understand these types of things before even starting the process.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.
Read The Drama

But let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think this means for the tenants.

This reader thinks he figured it correctly.

Early Term They Gave Their 60 Day Move Out Notice But a Lease Clause Says Termination Doesnt Take Effect Until End of Month, So Theyre Not Sure Which Applies

That probably doesn’t answer the question, though.

Early Term 1 They Gave Their 60 Day Move Out Notice But a Lease Clause Says Termination Doesnt Take Effect Until End of Month, So Theyre Not Sure Which Applies

Here’s how this person has always done it.

Early Term 2 They Gave Their 60 Day Move Out Notice But a Lease Clause Says Termination Doesnt Take Effect Until End of Month, So Theyre Not Sure Which Applies

That’s probably a fair assessment.

Early Term 3 They Gave Their 60 Day Move Out Notice But a Lease Clause Says Termination Doesnt Take Effect Until End of Month, So Theyre Not Sure Which Applies

Honestly, he’s probably best off either asking a lawyer or his landlord.

That said, based on the wording, it sounds like the lease doesn’t actually end when the 60-day notice period ends. It says the termination becomes effective on the last day of the calendar month following the end of those 60 days.

If that’s the correct interpretation, their 60 days would end on January 31, but they’d still be responsible for the lease through the end of February, along with the early termination fee.

Hopefully the landlord is willing to work with them, but they shouldn’t assume they’re in the clear until they get some legal advice or the landlord confirms the move-out date in writing.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”
Read The Drama

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter