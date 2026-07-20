They Gave Their 60-Day Move-Out Notice But a Lease Clause Says Termination Doesn’t Take Effect Until End of Month, So They’re Not Sure Which Applies

For most people, terminating a lease early is already a complicated and expensive process.

This couple thought they had everything figured out after they gave their landlord the required 60 days’ notice.

Then they spotted one sentence in their lease that made them stop and question whether they had calculated the move-out date correctly.

The wording says their lease ends on the last day of the calendar month following the end of the 60-day notice period.

Now they’re wondering if giving notice on December 2 means they can move out on January 31, or if they’ll have to pay for another month.

Keep reading to see what you think.

My GF and I put in our 60 days notice and there is a small stipulation about last day of the month after our 60 days. My girlfriend and I gave our 60 days’ notice for our rental on December 2nd. Starting with December 3rd as day one, the 60th day would be January 31st, 2026. There is a stipulation about the end of the month being after the 60 days.

Now, they’re confused by the wording in the lease.

Would the fact that our 60th day falls on the last day of the month satisfy the contract? Here is the text taken straight from our contract: “23. Early Termination. Tenant may, upon 60 days’ written notice to Rentomatic, terminate this Agreement provided that the Tenant pays a termination fee equal to $3,000.00 or the maximum allowable by law, whichever is less. Termination will be effective as of the last day of the calendar month following the end of the 60-day notice period. The termination fee is in addition to all rent due up until the termination day.”

Yikes! It always helps to understand these types of things before even starting the process.

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But let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think this means for the tenants.

This reader thinks he figured it correctly.

That probably doesn’t answer the question, though.

Here’s how this person has always done it.

That’s probably a fair assessment.

Honestly, he’s probably best off either asking a lawyer or his landlord.

That said, based on the wording, it sounds like the lease doesn’t actually end when the 60-day notice period ends. It says the termination becomes effective on the last day of the calendar month following the end of those 60 days.

If that’s the correct interpretation, their 60 days would end on January 31, but they’d still be responsible for the lease through the end of February, along with the early termination fee.

Hopefully the landlord is willing to work with them, but they shouldn’t assume they’re in the clear until they get some legal advice or the landlord confirms the move-out date in writing.

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