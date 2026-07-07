Customer Asked for Change to Use a Penny Press Machine, Then Got Angry When Employee Refused to Give Away Extra Money

You never know what people are going to ask for when you work in retail.

What would you do if a customer asked you to give change for a dollar so that he could use the penny-smashing machine, but when you tried to give him 3 quarters, 2 dimes, a nickel, and 5 pennies, he got upset and said he needed the four quarters? Then when you tried to give him 4 quarters, he got upset because he also needed a penny?

That is what happened to the retail worker in this story because the customer thought he could just get free money. When the worker said that he wasn’t allowed to, the customer stormed off angry.

Read through the full story below and see what you think of this guy.

“What do you mean you can’t give me money from your drawer?!” I work as a retail manager at an outdoor attraction.

Being busy can be a good thing.

With a spike in temperature, we’ve seen a bigger attendance then we’re used to getting this time of year. Important to the story: We have a collection of the hand-crank penny smashing machines. Guests constantly come into the gift stores to ask for change to use them.

Why would this guy think he can just cut to the front?

To set the scene, I am on the register until my sales associate comes in. There is a line and I am working the best I can to provide quick but friendly service. Then enters Rude Dad. RD has two children who are super cute and well behaved (how he got that lucky, I am unsure) RD approaches the counter while I am checking out another guest. RD: Hey! Can I get change for the penny machine? Me: Hi, yes sir you can but unfortunately you will have to wait in line. RD: huffs and puffs but tugs his kids to the back of the line

Eventually it’s his turn.

What is so hard about being polite?

RD: I need change. throws dollar on counter Me: Of course! How would you like it split? RD: I need four quarters. Me: gets four quarters RD: oh, and a penny.

Ok, easy enough.

Me: Okay! takes back a quarter and gives him two dimes and five pennies RD: But I need four quarters. Me: is confused at this point and asks for clarification

Well, you don’t get that for a dollar, sir.

RD: I need four quarters. And. A. Penny. Me: But sir, you only gave me a dollar…. RD: Okay? I need four quarters and a penny.

They aren’t just going to give you a penny.

Me: finally realizing what he’s asking Oh I’m sorry sir, I can’t give you a penny. RD: What? You can’t just give me a penny from your drawer?? Me: at a loss for words and just shakes head

What a ridiculous request.

RD: This is ridiculous! With how much money people spend here, you can afford to give up a penny. Me: explains that even if it’s just a penny, I could get in trouble for taking money out of the drawer and giving it away RD: grumbles and turns to leave

He might have a solution.

At this point, I am already dumbfounded. Then he turns to his kids and loudly exclaims “Sorry guys! Looks like we can only make ONE penny!” and glares back at me. The kids look sad, and then a thought hits me. Just the other day the machine jammed. When they fixed it, Visitor Services gave me the smashed pennies that got stuck to give to the people that complained it was broken.

Great idea.

Me: I have some pennies that are already smashed if you want to take one of those! Kids: look really excited and nods

Of course, Dad has to ruin the fun.

RD: Oh no, we’re just going to make the ONE penny!! RD: escorts forlorn children out of the store while mumbling how awful this place was.

Some people simply can’t be pleased.

I don’t know why he was so upset. I was just trying to give him the penny he wanted.

It is crazy how entitled some people are. Why did he think he should get a free penny? It just doesn’t make sense.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

This is a really funny option.

Here is someone who has dealt with people like this.

This really sums it up nicely.

That guy really was childish.

This is a simple way to explain it.

It wasn’t even his money to give, so he couldn’t do it even if he wanted to. Giving this guy even a penny is essentially stealing and he could lose his job.