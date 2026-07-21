She Recognized the Returning Guest Right Away—But One New Policy Turned the Check-In Into an Argument

It’s true, things are getting more and more expensive, and with the political climate and economy as they are (not to mention the climate crisis driving up prices too) things have escalated quickly over the past few years and don’t show much sign of stopping. Meanwhile, most people’s salaries aren’t increasing in line with that, which really sucks, especially if you have a family or other big expenses.

So it’s natural to be delighted when you get something on sale, or manage to get a discount. Because it feels like a little win, and even though you’ve spent money on something, you know psychologically that you’ve spent less than you might otherwise have spent. It is a nice excuse to treat yourself or to buy something that you wouldn’t otherwise buy.

The customer in this story, however, is so desperate for a discount that he is becoming rude. But little does he know, his blatant lies are about to catch up with him.

Read on to find out how.

I don’t want to complain to my “Big Friend” I work at a relatively small (family owned) company that sells construction materials. One day a client comes in and I go to him and ask want can I do for him. He tells me that he is looking for prices for a selection of materials and he also wishes to see said materials (pretty standard). While I’m showing him the materials he wants, he says something in the lines of: “you better get me a good discount or I’ll have to complaint with my very good friend Mr. Store Owner”.

Let’s see how this shop worker responded.

I said I’ll do my best and continue to tour him throughout the shop (during said tour he repeated the behaviour three or four more times). When we get back at the office I started writing the quote for him, and twice more he warns me to get the discount or he will complain to his very good friend, Mr. Store Owner. I’m almost finishing with the quote when Mr. Store Owner enters the office. The client starts talking with him very enthusiastically like they were long lost brothers. For my part I just put my best smiled and said to Mr. Store Owner: “Hi Dad!” The colour of the client’s face still gives me the chuckles.

Sometimes life has a wonderful way of putting a smile on our faces.

And when this customer thought he’d got the better of this staff member, it’s beautiful to see his entitlement get the better of him.

If only this guy could have taken a picture of the customer’s expression.

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Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that seeing the guy’s face would have been priceless.

While others were used to similar tactics.

Meanwhile, others shared stories of customers trying to gaslight them.

Some people really do need to stop being so entitled as to think they should always be getting a discount. Because sure it’s saving them cash, but for a small family owned store, every discount is coming out of their profits, and those profits can be meagre at times too. So the fact that this guy tried to insist that he get a discount, even though he clearly did not know the manager that he claimed to be good friends with, is basically saying ‘only my bank balance matters.’ And that says a lot about him.

It makes you wonder how often he’s tried a tactic like that, and even worse, how often it has worked. Because the confidence with which he kept repeating it suggests someone who is very used to getting his own way. So the fact that, finally, he got caught trying to lie to workers, which by the sounds of it was humiliating to him, is finally some justice. Now, he needs to take a good look at himself.

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