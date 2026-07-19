Customer Walks In With a Broken Phone and Makes an Unexpected Demand From the Store

Just because a customer pays a company money does not mean that they are entitled to everything they want.

What would you do if a customer came in with a broken phone and demanded that you either give her a free replacement or allow her to use a phone that is not compatible with your network?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, and when he told her no, she stormed out and called him from a competitor’s store to say she was going to report him.

I’m glad to see they didn’t give her what she wanted with that attitude. Read through the full story below and see if you think he handled it well.

“You should give me a free phone since you make money off me.” I work as a sales consultant in wireless retail.

Having a job you enjoy is a real blessing.

The work is mostly fulfilling and I’m pretty good at my job, but this experience definitely threw me off my groove. The customer in question comes in store, tells me that she’s lost her phone.

She doesn’t know what she is talking about.

The fact that she subscribes to our prepaid service limits her options for getting a new phone, but she’s not worried. Turns out that she has an old phone from a regional carrier that’s prominent in the area, and one of their reps told her she can just pop in one of our sim cards and call it good. This was most assuredly false.

What she wants is just not possible.

But since she persists, I decide to play along and look for a sim card slot. After examining the device, I cannot find a sim card slot. I can’t even find where the back cover is removed from the phone, so I decide the phone has a unibody construction, which is the norm these days.

Sorry, lady. That’s not how this works.

But she still persists, so I pull up our phone activation wizard and sure enough, the system rejects it. I apologize repeatedly and tell her that there isn’t anything I can do. She decides at this point that since she’s been a loyal customer (for all of TWO MONTHS, I found out later), I should give her a free phone “since you’re making money off me”.

Of course she won’t just let this go.

I apologize again, saying that there isn’t anything I can do. After telling me I’m a bad employee, she storms out and I make the mistake of thinking my problems are over. About 15 minutes later, my store phone gets a call from a retail location of the previously mentioned regional carrier.

Even if it had a sim slot, that doesn’t mean it will work.

Sure enough, it’s my customer from earlier. It turns out that her old phone did in fact have a sim card slot (which I took responsibility for not finding) and she proceeded to tell me to stop giving her attitude, that she would be reporting me (to whom, I don’t know), and that she would be back to talk to my manager.

At least the manager is a good sport about it.

Fortunately, my manager doesn’t take crap from belligerent customers, but still. Enjoy the rest of your weekend, folks.

I bet they are happy to see this customer go. Maybe she will sign up with the other carrier.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Is this a real option?

Just hand her the SIM and let her go.

He shouldn’t have apologized at all.

There are deals where you can get a free phone.

Apparently this attitude is very common.

Just kick her out of the store and let her bother the competition. Customers with this entitled attitude are the worst and aren’t even worth keeping.

The guy did what he could to give her options, and she was never going to be happy.