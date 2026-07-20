A Boy Tried to Embarrass Her Over Her Phone, But Instead, She Ended Up Bragging About Her Dad

There’s a special bond that happens between a parent and a child when they have a hobby in common. That doesn’t mean that parents love their children less if they don’t have a shared hobby, but having something you truly both enjoy in common can create a sense of connection that’s hard to beat.

In this story, a dad and daughter share a love for gaming. They have gaming PCs, and the dad made sure his daughter also had a phone that could handle mobile gaming.

What I love most about this story is that the little girl truly seems to appreciate how good her dad is at gaming and how much he has done to support her own hobby. It’s very evident in the way she talks to a little boy who makes fun of her phone.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Show off to my girl? What does it feel like whe she slaps you with adult money? I’ve always loved games, I mean I’m a 44 m and always played games, since the Atari 5600 I’ve owned every console I could get my hands on. I have 3 girls 18, 12 and 9 and only the middle one shares my video game addiction, I tend to pamper her in that regards, she had a gamer PC fully equipped. Her sisters dont really like gaming so their PC is a bit more to their liking, since they dont really know much about specs they really don’t care, but my middle daughter let’s call her Nani is just as obsessed with games as I am.

His daughter has a decent phone for a 12-year-old.

Due to changes in tech I grew very fond of mobile gaming, back in the days I used to play a game or two when the game downloading on mobiles began so I’ve always bought devices that could support my addiction. Last december right after chistmas eve we were on the park of the residence we live in and my little one was playing with her bike and the eldest was chatting with some friends while Nani was just messing around with her phone cashing some daily rewards on one of her games until this entitled kid who lives in the building sees her. As sson as he notices her phone he starts to bash and shame her for it, I mean it’s not a crap phone in either way, It’s a Samsung A22 128Gb of internal and althrough it’s an entry phone runs some games pretty smoothly. Kid states that with a phone like that she won’t be playing cool games like Call of Duty Mobile like it should and might want to stick with low end games like FreeFire and stuff like that.

She definitely sounds like a firecracker!

Nani is mischevious like me in many ways and when she sees the kids phone (Samsung A72) she smirks and says “You play CoD Mobile? Cool can I see your account?”. Little boy proudly showed her the game. As she watches she starts to check here and there and says cool you have a legendary skin and 2 legendary guns!”. The boy was pretty proud and says “Yeah I’m gonna be legendary in no time!”. My daughter then looks at him and says “well maybe one day you’ll catch up with my dad!”…

I love that she’s bragging about her dad.

Boy had a puzzled face while Nani runs to my side and says ” Daddy can you give me your phone a sec”, I’ve heard the whole interection and smirked while giving it to her. From the moment the boy saw my phone he was stunned, I recently got and Asus Rog Phone 6 pro, he was stunned and looked at it with his mouth wide open. The final stake to his heart was when my daughter opened the game and showed him my legendary skins and my mythic weapons, wile proudly saying “Daddy’s been legend since season 1″…

But she wasn’t done…

While the boy was still amazed my girl finished with a master touch “My sisters have an iPhone but I have a deal with dad, he bought me an awesome gamer pc and I’ll get his old phone when he buys a new one … (evil grin) I’ll have this one!”… The boy just shut his mouth and went on without saying anything else. My girls are pretty humble and don’t like to show off but my Nani gets triggered with egocentrical jerks easily and she is freaking merciless…

That is so epic! She was bragging but also only telling the truth to put the boy in his place. I love it!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I feel the same way!

Yes, this shows good parenting!

Another person is impressed.

A gamer girl weighs in.

I’m not a gamer, but she certainly put that boy in his place. I love how proud she clearly is of her dad and how proud her dad clearly is of her. This is a special father-daughter bond that shows good parenting.

She definitely knows how to stand up for herself.