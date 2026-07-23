Daughter Challenges Her Dad’s Takeout Tipping Opinion, Sparking a Family Debate

Imagine going to a restaurant to pick up takeout. I’m not talking about fast food. I’m talking about a restaurant where if you were to dine at the restaurant a server would come to your table.

If you were eating at the restaurant, you would (hopefully) leave a tip for your waiter or waitress. If you were picking up takeout, would you still leave a tip?

In this story, a woman who works at a restaurant is appalled that her dad wasn’t planning on leaving a tip when he picked up takeout, so she explained why she believes he should still tip.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Teaching Dad My Dad and I picked up take-out for my grandmother for her birthday Monday at one of my restaurant’s locations (she’s not doing very well, and doesn’t really leave the house except for doctor visits and getting her hair done, and our food is one of her faves). We got food for her, him, my mom, and I. Dad paid and I noticed he left zero tip as we were waiting for the bartender to come back with our food. Ugh. So I asked him incredulously, “You didn’t tip?” He replies, “Meh. No.”

OP schooled him on why tipping is important.

“Dad, they still have to make sure everything’s correct, box up all our food, put it in a bag in a way that it doesn’t fall over, and put all the condiments in containers. It’s good to tip them!” “If it’s so important, YOU tip them.” “Fine.” I reached into my purse for my wallet. “My coworkers would be upset too, if you did this.”

He stopped her.

“No!” He put his hand on mine. “I didn’t think you really would. FINE.” He takes his pen back out and adds in $8 to the $46.xx total. “Thanks, Dad. Now do that all the time at non drive-thru places.”

She did a great job explaining to her dad why it’s still important to tip. It sounds like he got the message.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think it was necessary to tip.

Yes, indeed!

This person is always a generous tipper.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs.

Here’s another person who proved to their parents why tipping is so important.

Sometimes, I really think that tipping culture is a problem. That doesn’t mean that I don’t think servers deserve tips. They do. But it might be better for everyone if they were paid more and tipping ended.

That way the servers wouldn’t be disappointed when customers are cheap tippers because, as we see in this story, some people don’t understand why it’s important to tip.

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