Diner Employee Gets Scolded In Front Of A Customer For Not Serving A “Big” Coffee, So She Starts Giving Every Customer Who Mentions Cup Size A 30-Ounce Coffee For The Price Of A Small One

Nobody likes getting embarrassed by their boss, especially in front of a customer.

This diner employee learned that after a customer asked for a “big” coffee to go.

She handed him the only size the restaurant sold, but her manager suddenly decided that wasn’t good enough.

Instead, she scolded her in front of the customer and made up a brand-new rule on the spot.

Rather than argue, the employee started following that “rule” for every customer who asked for a big coffee.

Read on for the full story.

Yell at me in front of a customer? Fine. Everyone gets 18oz of free coffee. I used to work at a diner on the weekends. To-go coffees are served in Styrofoam cups and only come in one size (12 oz.). A trucker came in for breakfast, and he asked for a “big coffee” to go. Again, they only come in one size. So I sold him a 12-oz. coffee and gave him his cup.

She tried to appease him the best she could.

Usually, we leave space in case people want to add cream, but I filled it all the way up. Then my manager pulled me aside in front of him and reprimanded me for not giving him a “big coffee” like he asked for, all while he was nodding and smiling. When I asked her what she would like me to do because we only have coffee cups in one size, she told me I should have known that I was supposed to use a Styrofoam soft drink cup instead. Those cups are 30 oz.

Apparently, it’s a problem they deal with quite often.

In my entire time working there, we had never done that. There is no option in the register to charge someone for a 30-oz. coffee. But the customer was upset, so she made up a nonexistent rule on the spot and belittled me to make him happy. She threw me under the bus. You’d be surprised how many customers ask for “big,” “large,” “jumbo,” “huge,” or “enough to fill a 10-gallon” coffee every day. It’s usually a joke followed by some comment about them being tired.

After that, the coffee maker was practically always running.

They aren’t really asking about the coffee cup size. They’re just trying to make conversation and use silly words. So for the next several months, I proceeded to give every single person who made a comment about coffee size a 30-oz. coffee and charge them for a 12-oz. That coffee maker was constantly going. I mean constantly. We were going through bags of coffee like crazy… Almost as if we were selling nearly three times as much without making any more profit from it.

Wow! That’s the kind of stuff that helps create entitled customers.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

Well, they have to charge for the cup and lid.

The customers must’ve loved it!

That was the right thing to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

That would be so funny!

Well, that’s one way to make sure your employees follow directions.

It’s actually kind of funny that the manager even felt the need to jump in.

From the way the employee tells it, customers asked for a “big” coffee all the time, so it’s not like this was some rare situation that caught everyone off guard.

At least the customers got a pretty good deal out of it.

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